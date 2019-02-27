Change set for city council

KANKAKEE — With the municipal election yet to come on April 2, there will be at least two new faces on the 14-member Kankakee City Council.

One change was set to happen as longtime 6th Ward Alderman Dennis Baron did not seek re-election, but another will occur as 1st Ward Democrat Alderwoman Gloria Kennedy was defeated by Michael Prude in Tuesday’s primary election.

Prude upended Kennedy, an alderwoman since May 2015, by 22 votes, 113-91. Only 204 of the 1,778 registered 1st Ward voters cast a ballot in the primary.

Prude credited early voters for his victory.

“The people know me, and they felt it’s time for a change,” he said.

He said Kennedy lost touch with the residents, in particular not supporting Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s police chief selection of Price Dumas.

“When people wanted her to do something, she voted against it. As an alderman, you vote for what the people want,” he said.

Although he does not have a general election opponent and will automatically take a seat on the council this spring, Prude will not be sitting back.

“I’m not going to relax. I want to be prepared. The journey is not over,” he said.

Kennedy was not available for comment.

In another Democratic contest, 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien, also an alderman since May 2015, easily defeated Calvin Works, a Kankakee School Board member.

O’Brien collected three of every four votes cast in the primary, upending Works by a 291-95 margin.

In the 6th Ward, two Democrats and two Republicans faced off in the primary. On the Dem side, Michael Cobbs, a retired Kankakee Post Office letter carrier, overwhelmed Tommie Ivy Sr., 207-38, meaning he collected just less than 85 percent of the vote.

In the 6th Ward Republican Party primary, Ed Pentuic, an assistant Kankakee County public defender, beat Stephen Kelley, a Kankakee Area Career Center instructor, 84-25.

“I would say people have responded to the work I have done as a city council member,” O’Brien said. “I am pleasantly surprised by the support I received. I didn’t know what quite to expect. I told people my story and shared my vision.”

Cobbs and Pentuic will face off next, and the pair will not have much time to celebrate as the April 2 election is only about four weeks away. The 6th Ward covers a large portion of Riverview area from Cobb Park to the Kankakee Country Club and portions of Sunnyside subdivision.

Cobbs delivered mail in the ward for many years during his 35-year postal career.

“The first leg of the journey is done. There is still work to be done,” he said. “I was a mailman for a long time in this area, and people kind of like me. I will celebrate tonight but get back to the grind (Wednesday).”

While he will oppose Pentuic on the ballot, Cobbs said they are not running against one another.

“We are just running for the same position. I’m trying to win a race,” he said.

Pentuic, a former 23-year prosecutor with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, said he will continue his campaign throughout the 6th Ward in the next 30-plus days.

“I will continue to talk about code enforcement, zoning and budget issues. I want people to see that I’m serious about issues facing not only the 6th Ward, but all of Kankakee,” he said.

In addition to the 6th Ward race, the April 2 election also will have a 4th Ward contest were Republican incumbent Danita Grant Swanson will be opposed by Democrat and attorney Karren Farmer.

Two other alderman, 3rd Ward Republican David Crawford and 7th Ward Democrat Carl Brown, are unopposed.