Dwight delays vote on jail

DWIGHT — The Dwight village board is delaying until next month a decision on whether to approve an annexation for a proposed immigrant jail.

Mayor Jared Anderson confirmed Monday that the board would vote on the private jail at its March 11 meeting.

The jail could have an effect on Kankakee County’s finances, which depend on housing of immigrants in the county jail.

In late 2016, the county entered an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. In the last fiscal year, the county received $4.9 million to house ICE detainees, according to records the county released last week. It received another $6 million to house federal prisoners for the U.S. Marshals Service.

In a recent email to the Daily Journal, County Board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said it was too early to say whether a jail in Dwight would hurt the county’s finances. Sheriff Mike Downey hasn’t returned calls for comment.

Virginia-based Immigration Centers of America is looking at an 88-acre parcel near Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 17. The center would house men awaiting immigration hearings and visa status determinations. Officials say the company would not house immigrants determined to be criminals. Detainees at the Dwight facility are expected to have unlocked rooms.

According to the Dwight board’s meeting agenda, the delay until next month was at the request of Immigration Centers, whose only immigrant jail is in Farmville, Va.

At a Dwight Planning Commission meeting last week, members voted to recommend the village board work with Immigration Centers to place the facility near Dwight, which is 30 miles west of Kankakee.

The meeting drew more than 100 protesters, including Dwight residents and activists from across the state.

ICE has indicated that it is considering a new jail in the Chicago region, but there is no guarantee it will choose the Dwight site.