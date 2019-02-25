A handful of contested races, all involving positions on the Kankakee City Council, will be determined during the primary election set for Tuesday.

There are Democratic primaries in the 1st, 2nd and 6th wards. In the 1st Ward, incumbent Gloria Kennedy faces a challenge from Michael Prude. In the 2nd Ward, incumbent Mike O’Brien is being challenged by Calvin Works, a Kankakee School District 111 board member. In the open 6th Ward, Democrats Tommy Ivy Sr., and Michael Cobbs are vying for the party nomination and a spot on the ballot for the April 2 consolidated election.

The 6th Ward seat is open because longtime incumbent Dennis Baron, a Republican, is retiring. The two Republicans facing off in the primary in hopes of replacing Baron are Ed Pentuic and Stephen Kelley. The GOP winner will face either Ivy or Cobbs on April 2.

While the primary ballot is rather light locally, it’s a different story to the immediate north.

No less than 14 declared candidates are trying to replace outgoing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and all are scrambling for votes in Tuesday’s election. While the election officially is nonpartisan, the ballot is top heavy with Democrats.

If no candidate receives the majority of the votes (more than 50 percent), a runoff election will be held on April 2 to determine the winner.

Recent polling indicates there is no overwhelming favorite, and an April 2 runoff is likely. The most recent polls indicate Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has a slight edge, and William Daley, the son and brother of former Chicago mayors, has the second most support.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Results can be found at daily-journal.com Tuesday night, and in the Wednesday print edition of the Daily Journal.