High winds topple canopy at Bradley business

BRADLEY — The canopy at the Circle K Shell store in the 100 block of South Kinzie Avenue collapsed because of high winds on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Bradley Police Department, there were no reported injuries or hazardous conditions.

Here’s what the The National Weather Service at Chicago posted on Twitter Sunday: “Frequent westerly wind gusts of 45 to 62 mph are happening across the area and will continue for much of today. Isolated power outages possible.”

According to the Weather Channel, winds were clocked at 34 mph with gusts of 49 mph at 11 a.m.

The high winds that roared through the area toppled a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 57 at mile marker 290 in Iroquois County, according to Illinois State Police District 21 on Facebook.

The northbound lanes were blocked.

State police advised drivers to use caution because of the strong damaging winds, especially on the north/south roads.

The winds had diminished by this morning, but area residents were greeted by sharply colder temperatures as they awoke.

The thermostat dipped to the single-digit range and wind chill values dropped below zero.

Today’s forecast high of 25 is 15 degrees lower than the average temperature for this time of year.

Extended forecast. B8