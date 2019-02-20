Five interesting facts about cherry pie

A day devoted to taste treat

Each Feb. 20, or today on the 2019 calendar, brings us Cherry Pie Day.

Not the most popular

Cherry pie is considered the fifth popular pie in the U.S., behind apple, pumpkin, pecan and banana cream.

Morello often the preferred type

Morello cherries are one of the most common kinds of cherry used for pie, but others, such as the native black cherry, also are occasionally utilized.

An odd law

At one time, it was against the law to serve ice cream on cherry pie in Kansas.

A song title, too

The American rock band Warrant recorded a song titled “Cherry Pie’’ in 1990. The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

<strong>Sources:</strong> joyofkosher.com, songfacts.com