Solar farm plan may be revived

KANKAKEE — Neighbors of a proposed solar farm near Bonfield and Herscher might have scored a short-lived victory last month when the Kankakee County Board rejected the project.

This week, the company, Minneapolis-based U.S. Solar, asked the board to reconsider its decision.

At previous board meetings, residents spoke out against the project, prompting the board to vote 18-7 against it last month.

During public input at the board’s monthly meeting Monday, Nathan Wozniak, a project development analyst with U.S. Solar, made the case for the county to reconsider in light of proposed changes. He said the board has approved solar farms similar to his company’s proposal.

U.S. Solar’s previous plan was to place the solar panels on two sides of a house. But Wozniak said U.S. Solar would adjust the plan to move the project to one side, pushing it to 500 feet from the nearest residence.

He also said proposed landscaping would further minimize the impact of the panels on neighbors.

This plan, he said, was “almost identical” to other approved solar farm proposals in the county.

“We hope you reconsider this,” Wozniak told the board.

Later in the meeting, county board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said a revised proposal would have to go to the zoning board before it went to the county board.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe agreed.

Wheeler and Rowe also said the company should pay the required fees for the new application.

“We have some discretion. This would be a big new expense going through the process again. It’s not a money-making endeavor taking these applications,” Wheeler said.

At previous meetings, neighbors contended the project would destroy their views of the countryside, while supporters said residents had no right to certain scenery.

During the last year, the county’s zoning department has received dozens of requests for solar farms, nearly all of which have been approved.

Under the supervision of the Illinois Power Agency, renewable energy credits will be chosen in a lottery.

State officials say the number of applicants is many times larger than the amount of money available. So, it’s likely most of the approved solar farms in Kankakee County will not come to fruition.