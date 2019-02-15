Mac advances in OT thriller

OTTAWA — The good news for the Kankakee region is the Fightin’ Irish will advance to the sectional tournament as the school continues its hopeful march toward a state championship.

The bad news was the Kankakee Kays’ 31-2 dream season came to a sudden conclusion after McNamara posted a 68-59 overtime win to improve to 22-11.

McNamara advances to a Class 3A Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday against Morgan Park at Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights.

“We knew it was going to be a battle with a lot of ups and downs,” said Mac coach John Rutter. “But we remained tough and continued to believe in one another.”

Kankakee coach John Maniatis said while the loss was tough, the Kays’ year will help lay a foundation for years to come. He thanked his seven senior girls for their hard work and achievement.

“They helped stabilize the program, build the foundation and brought a new level of effort and energy to Kankakee basketball. They put this program back on the map.”

