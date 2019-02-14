Sheriff aware of proposed Dwight jail

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s sheriff says he doesn’t believe a proposed immigrant jail in Dwight would affect the county, which houses immigrants who are in the country illegally for the federal government.

The question is whether a facility in Dwight would divert much-needed money from Kankakee County.

In response to reports of the Dwight proposal, Sheriff Mike Downey told the county board’s criminal justice committee Wednesday, “That’s four or five years down the road.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, confirmed to the Daily Journal last week that it had identified a need for an immigrant detention center in the Chicago area.

Kankakee County’s contracts to house detainees for ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service are being credited for helping save the county from the financial abyss.

Downey told the committee he met with acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello last week during the national sheriff’s association conference in Washington. The sheriff said the director was aware of Kankakee County’s ICE contract.

Downey said companies are trying to get ICE detention business.

“The private entities hire former ICE employees. They feel that gives them sort of an in with ICE in general,” the sheriff said. “The majority of legislators I have talked to in the state and nationally are opposed to private facilities, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

Dwight officials say the proposed 1,200-bed jail there only would house noncriminal immigrants.

At every Kankakee County Board meeting in recent months, people have spoken during public input against the county’s 2016 agreement to house ICE detainees. They object to jailing immigrants for immigration violations.

Downey noted to the committee that Dwight’s proposed jail would house noncriminal immigrants, indicating that would satisfy some of the critics’ concerns. He said 80 to 90 percent of ICE detainees are criminals.

The county gets about $1 million every month from its federal contracts, although it’s not clear how much of that comes from ICE.

Dwight officials say they have been in talks with Immigration Centers of America, whose sole ICE jail is in Farmville, Va. The company has reportedly identified a site in Dwight, which is 30 miles west of Kankakee.

The company has not returned a message for comment.