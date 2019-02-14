Kankakee County Farm Bureau sets 107th annual meeting

The 107th Kankakee County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting is set for March 7 at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30. After dinner, there will be a short business meeting and election of directors. Once the business portion is concluded, featured speaker Adam Nielsen will be introduced.

Nielsen is the director of National Legislation and Policy Development for the Illinois Farm Bureau. In that role, he plans and executes the organization’s national legislative programs, acts as a liaison with the Illinois Congressional delegation and federal agencies and organizes the association’s fly-ins to Washington, D.C.

Nielsen also is responsible for the implementation of IFB’s policy development program, coordinates the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable and serves as assistant secretary of ACTIVATOR, IFB’s political involvement committee.

Nielsen joined Illinois Farm Bureau in 2000. He also is a three-term member of the Normal Town Council.

During his presentation, Nielsen will cover details of the international trade situation with China and details of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Nielsen also will discuss the new Farm Bill, working with the new Congress and the importance of advocacy and opportunities for involvement.

Tickets to attend cost $15 for Farm Bureau members and $30 for nonmembers.

Dinner will consist of grilled pork tenderloin and trimmings.

To obtain tickets, call the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office at 815-932- 7471, stop by the office at 1605 W. Court St., Kankakee, or see your local county Farm Bureau director.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 28.