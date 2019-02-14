Five things to do this weekend

‘Little Women’

This Kankakee Valley Theatre Association adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott novel will complete the second weekend of a two-week run at the KVTA’s new Black Box Theatre at 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee. Showtimes this week are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mayor to speak

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will speak on the State of the Black Community on Saturday at the Morning Star Community Center in Kankakee. Socializing and networking will begin at 3 p.m. with the mayor’s talk beginning at 3:30.

Looking for Lincoln?

Monday is President’s Day, and no chief executive means more to Illinois than Abraham Lincoln. A quick jaunt to downtown Ottawa will bring you to the site of the first of the famous Lincoln-Stephen Douglas debates, which took place on Aug. 21, 1858.

Chicago Auto Show

The nation’s largest auto show is nearing the end of its 10-day run at McCormick Place. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday. The show will end at 8 p.m. Monday.

Elton John farewell tour

The legendary Elton John is in the midst of his final tour, and will perform at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena at 8 p.m. Friday. A limited number of tickets remain available.