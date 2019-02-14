Shaw Local

Five things to do this weekend

By Daily Journal

‘Little Women’

This Kankakee Valley Theatre Association adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott novel will complete the second weekend of a two-week run at the KVTA’s new Black Box Theatre at 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee. Showtimes this week are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mayor to speak

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will speak on the State of the Black Community on Saturday at the Morning Star Community Center in Kankakee. Socializing and networking will begin at 3 p.m. with the mayor’s talk beginning at 3:30.

Looking for Lincoln?

Monday is President’s Day, and no chief executive means more to Illinois than Abraham Lincoln. A quick jaunt to downtown Ottawa will bring you to the site of the first of the famous Lincoln-Stephen Douglas debates, which took place on Aug. 21, 1858.

Chicago Auto Show

The nation’s largest auto show is nearing the end of its 10-day run at McCormick Place. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday. The show will end at 8 p.m. Monday.

Elton John farewell tour

The legendary Elton John is in the midst of his final tour, and will perform at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena at 8 p.m. Friday. A limited number of tickets remain available.