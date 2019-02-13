Community Calendar: Feb. 13, 2019

Thursday, Feb. 14

Love and Poetry, 5 p.m., Limestone Library. Share your favorite love poem — original or from a favorite poet — with fellow poetry lovers. Light refreshments. Please register in advance, 815-939-1696.

Saturday, Feb. 16

State of the Black Community, 3 to 5 p.m., Morning Star Community Center, 525 N. Harrison, Kankakee. Keynote speaker: Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. Free event. Open to all. Networking and socializing from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Refreshments served.

Monday, Feb. 18

Bonfield Area Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m., at the Sportsman Club building in the Bonfield Park. Guests are welcome.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Kankakee Art League Meeting, 10 a.m., Lisieux Pastoral Center in Kankakee. There will be a mini-workshop on working from a still life. Refreshments will be served. Info. 815-260-0639.

Give a Pint, <strong>Get a Pint,</strong> 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faith Church, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee. Give blood in this American Red Cross Blood Drive and get a certificate for a free pint of ice cream. Reservations at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

Friday, Feb. 22

Strikes and Spares for Cornerstone, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Brookmont Bowling Center, Kankakee. Cornerstone Services is a not-for-profit organization that helps adults and children with disabilities. $25 per person includes unlimited bowling and food such as pizza, pasta, salad and pop. For information and tickets, call 815-741-6743.

Jones Base Art Exhibition, Feed Arts Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Free exhibit 7 to 11 p.m. Local artist James Jones will be hosting his first solo art exhibit titled Base 21.

Fish Fry, Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019, 4:30 to 7 p.m., $8 per person, $7.50 for senior citizens.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Chebanse Annual Sausage and Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Chebanse Community Building, $8 adults, $4 children, free for children younger than 6. Also bake sale and fresh whole hog sausage sold in bulk.

Monday, Feb. 25

Ukulele Class, 7 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. Free. Regular classes each second and fourth Monday. Ukuleles for use are very limited. If you are interested in participating, we encourage you to bring your own ukulele.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Free Tai Chi Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Public Library. Group meets twice per month, second and fourth Tuesdays, for an hour to practice deep stretching, flexibility and creating balance and energy.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Soul Collections Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, third-floor meeting room. Group meets last Thursday of each month. The current (for Feb.) selection is “How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People” written by D. L. Hughley. All books reviewed can be checked out at the circulation department of the Kankakee Public Library.

Saturday, March 2

Herscher Style BBQ Chicken Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Herscher United Methodist Men’s Club serving at the Legion Community Center, 102 South Oak St. Eat in or carryouts available.

Wednesday, March 6

Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bradley Public Library. The program by Phil Angelo will be the Real Cinco de Mayo — How the Mexican Civil War Interacted with our Civil War, along with its colorful characters and tragic ending. Info. 815-936-0366.