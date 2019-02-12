Info missing on Kankakee parks group

KANKAKEE — Nonprofit groups are supposed to file forms with the IRS, but no information can be found about the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation on a nonprofit tax database going back more than a decade.

After Roy Collins became executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District in 2011, he revived the then-dormant foundation as a way to help with projects such as his new BBQ Fest.

These days, the foundation is again inactive, likely because Collins was indicted in September 2016 of fraud in connection with his roles as the district’s director and the foundation’s treasurer. He was sentenced in January.

Under federal law, a nonprofit group that generates more than $50,000 in gross receipts in a year must file what is known as a Form 990 with the IRS. This form gives the basics on a group’s finances and names of the board members and top-paid employees, if any. It’s a requirement for a group with tax-exempt status, such as the foundation.

The form gives people and organizations a chance to review a group’s finances before contributing.

In an interview this week, John Coghlan, who served as the district’s and foundation’s attorney, said he wasn’t aware the foundation did not file a 990 with the IRS. But he noted the $50,000 threshold.

It’s uncertain exactly how much the foundation received in most of the Collins years, but there are indications in the federal case against Collins that the annual amount was far more than $50,000.

According to testimony in federal court, the foundation ran the 2015 BBQ Fest. The testimony indicated that anywhere between 6,870 to 9,543 tickets were sold, for a cost of $20 each. With those numbers, the total ticket revenue would range from $137,400 to $190,860. And that likely would have been one of several components of the fest’s revenue.

The previous year, when the park district ran BBQ fest, revenue was $245,734, which also included sponsors, beer sales, vendor payments and merchandise, according to court documents.

Guidestar, an internet database of 990 tax forms, shows the foundation last filed 990 forms in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Those forms show the foundation’s gross receipts were far less than $50,000.

According to the IRS website, a nonprofit group that fails to meet the requirement to file a tax form is penalized $20 for each day it is late, for a maximum penalty of $10,000 or 5 percent of an organization’s gross receipts, whichever is less.

In August 2015, Collins, with the help of Coghlan, got a $25,000 unsecured loan from the Municipal Trust and Savings Bank in Bourbonnais, according to the loan paperwork that the state police obtained. The one-year promissory note listed the recipient as the “Kankakee Valley Park District Foundation,” mixing the names of the district and the foundation. Signing it was Collins, who was listed as the executive director. Collins was treasurer for the foundation.

In the paperwork was a resolution from the foundation board authorizing the loan. The group was again listed as the “Kankakee Valley Park District Foundation,” though Collins is correctly referred to as the treasurer.

Attached to the loan documents was a Form 990-N, which is a much more limited form that entities with less than $50,000 in gross receipts must file. It was for the calendar year ending May 31, 2014, more than a year before the foundation took over the BBQ Fest. Its total revenue that year was $1,584.

See documents for park foundations' $25,000 unsecured loan at daily-journal.com.