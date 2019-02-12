I-57 crash claims life of Champaign man

A Champaign man died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County on Monday night.

Oscar C. Valdovinous, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, according to Illinois State Police District 21.

A preliminary investigation indicated the 2006 Honda Accord Valdovinous was driving was traveling southbound on I-57 near mile marker 317 at 7:26 p.m.

He lost control and went off the road and into the center median then into the northbound lanes, striking a 2007 Freightliner semi trailer operated by a Michigan man head-on.