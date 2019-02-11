Did park board violate law?

KANKAKEE — A member of the Kankakee Valley Park District board says a majority of his colleagues held a private meeting in 2015 in violation of state law.

Others deny it.

In 2015, board members are believed to have discussed a controversy surrounding the park district’s then-executive director, Roy Collins, and his decision to have park workers remove dirt from his Limestone house.

That issue and others led to Collins’ indictment and conviction for broader corruption in the park district.

In February 2018, the district’s attorney, John Coghlan, was asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle in U.S. District Court about the 2015 discussion at the park district office.

She asked whether Coghlan had learned that board president J.J. Hollis and members Lisa Cooper and Duane Tucker held an “informal” meeting to discuss the dirt work.

“I recall the meeting, and I don’t know that I would categorize it as an informal meeting,” Coghlan responded.

In a recent interview, Coghlan said a majority of the five-member board was never present at the same time for the discussion. Cooper was discussing the situation with Collins when Tucker walked in, as he often did because he was retired, Coghlan said.

Hollis called and joined the conversation by speaker phone, but by that point, Tucker was gone, the attorney said. Never were there more than two board members in the discussion at one time, he said.

Coghlan said he didn’t make those distinctions in his testimony because the prosecutor was focusing her questions on other issues.

“When you’re testifying, you answer the questions,” he said.

Board member Dave Skelly, who alerted authorities to Collins’ wrongdoing, said he and fellow member Matt Mullady were not invited to the meeting. He said he “absolutely” believes the board majority violated the Open Meetings Act, which requires government entities to advertise meetings to the public.

However, Hollis said he doesn’t recall such a meeting happening, although he has heard Skelly’s allegation before.

“I know the Open Meetings Act. I don’t know what they are talking about,” he said.

Tucker also said he didn’t remember the meeting.

Cooper didn’t return a message for comment.

<strong>CLOSED DOORS</strong>

In limited circumstances, public bodies are allowed to hold closed sessions. But for most topics, they must discuss public business in the open.

At the park board’s meeting on April 5, 2016, the board closed their doors to discuss the firing of Collins, then the district executive director. Members were allowed to discuss that issue behind closed doors because it involved specific personnel.

But according to the meeting minutes, which were obtained by law enforcement, the board also had a discussion on Splash Valley water park’s financial problems. They discussed ways to solve the issues and keep the park open. (It closed later that year.)

The Open Meetings Act does not allow closed meetings for financial matters.

Coghlan, who attended the closed session, said he couldn’t explain why that part of it was behind closed doors.

“I think it was more of an aside,” he said.

