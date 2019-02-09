Outcome of Cooper case murky

KANKAKEE — Roy Collins, the former Kankakee Valley Park District’s executive director, is headed to prison for kickbacks he received for sending business a music promoter’s way.

But former park board member Lisa Cooper, who was under investigation for official misconduct, never was charged. It’s unclear why.

This was despite the fact she was told in a recorded conversation on Jan. 28, 2016, with the promoter, Shaun Szymborski, about the details of the scheme, according to state police. Szymborski arranged for acts at the district’s BBQ Fests, in which both the district and its nonprofit arm, the Kankakee Valley Park Foundation, were involved.

Cooper did not report the scheme to law enforcement and lied to state police investigators about it, according to state police reports. She even voted for a $75,000 severance package for Collins, months after her conversation with Szymborski.

Last spring, a state police official indicated the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor, which handled Cooper’s case, decided against filing charges. But no public reason was given. And there’s no documentation available to the public showing the state appellate prosecutor ever dropped the case.

A message with the state appellate prosecutor’s office was not returned.

In a recent email, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he had referred the case to the state appellate prosecutor after he took office in December 2016. He did so because he said his office had a potential conflict of interest in the case.

“I am not able to speak on their behalf as to where that stands, so I would need to refer you to their office with any questions,” he said. “I imagine the feds could have charged Mrs. Cooper alongside Roy Collins if they believed she committed a criminal offense, but apparently they chose not to; perhaps the appellate prosecutor’s office saw evidence the same way as the feds.”

In her phone conversation with Szymborski in January 2016, Cooper talked about going to the park district board and its lawyer, John Coghlan, about what she had learned about the kickbacks.

Despite her knowledge of the scheme, she never told other park officials about it when they were considering firing Collins, according to state police. In one closed session, board member Dave Skelly asked Cooper, who was president of the foundation, whether she knew anything about the group’s books that the board needed to be aware of.

Cooper said, “No.”

In a March 2016 interview with state police, Cooper denied knowledge of the kickbacks, according to reports.

In June 2016, however, Cooper finally told state police investigator Brad Cosgrove she heard the information about the scheme several months earlier, but couldn’t recall much of the conversation because she was at work and had a bad memory, the reports said.

Cooper might have had an important connection with then-Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jamie Boyd, which a section of the state police report focused on.

In an October 2016 interview with state police, investigators asked Cooper about a conversation she and her husband, Keith, had with Boyd. The state police didn’t list a date for that discussion, but said it was some time after they began investigating Collins. Cooper said she didn’t remember anything about the discussion with Boyd, referring police to her husband.

Keith Cooper told the state police that he and Boyd had talked at the Knights of Columbus bar, saying he had known the attorney for two decades. The husband told police that Collins had “done some (expletive) he shouldn’t have done.” He said Boyd told him there was nothing to worry about, saying the state police were just looking into the park district’s books.

From June 2016 on, state police investigators struggled to get in touch with Boyd and his first assistant state’s attorney, Bill Dickenson, who answered to Boyd.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Cosgrove reached Dickenson by phone and asked for an update. He said Dickenson reported that the case hadn’t hit his desk, but Cosgrove informed him that he brought the case to the office almost two months before, according to the report. Dickenson, now an associate judge, gave no time frame about when the case could be addressed.

On Sept. 6, 2016, Collins was indicted by the federal grand jury.

Later that month, Boyd informed state police investigators that he wouldn’t meet with them about the Cooper case. Boyd, who was not running for another term, said he would leave it for the new state’s attorney or forward it to the state appellate prosecutor’s office, according to the state police report.

In mid-October 2016, four months after the case was turned over to the state’s attorney, the case still had not been presented to the grand jury or forwarded to the appellate prosecutor.

Boyd and Cooper didn’t return messages from the Daily Journal. Cosgrove declined to comment.

Cooper holds a real estate license, with industry websites indicating she remains active. She lost her bid for another term in the April 2017 election.