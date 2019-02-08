City gains $134K riverfront grant

While visible development for the proposed <strong>Kankakee Riverfront project</strong> is not noticeable, yet, the behind-the-scenes work continues and the city has made progress.

Kankakee has secured a $134,000 <strong>Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant</strong> through the <strong>Illinois Department of Natural Resources.</strong>

The grant will be used for purchase of two properties, <strong>Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong</strong> said.

The mayor noted at Thursday’s <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong> meeting that the city was one of many governmental bodies to request OSLAD grants. The city presented its case in about three minutes of testimony in <strong>Springfield</strong> in January and was notified about a week ago it was selected.

The city’s Riverwalk project is one of 89 local outdoor recreation programs representing $28.9 million in OSLAD investment.

The mayor and <strong>Rick Hitchcock</strong>, senior principal of <strong>Naperville-based</strong> <strong>Hitchcock Design Group</strong>, are developing extensive plans to transform 4.5 miles of Kankakee riverfront property from the <strong>South Schuyler Avenue</strong> bridge at <strong>East River Street</strong> to <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> into a regional attraction.

The goal is to not only use the river as a water source, but as a greater recreation attraction. The belief is the development could significantly boost local tourism.

In addition to creating water-based attractions, the development would spur retail and residential growth within this area.

Wells-Armstrong believes the development could be the “catalyst for Kankakee’s renaissance.”

The project, she said, is about creating a brand which is all about the river.

Hitchcock noted that while trends, leaders and people come and go, the river is a constant and will be here forever. So, he said, capitalizing on its potential is money well spent.

He noted the area on the banks of the river is a good-news, bad-news situation.

The bad news is there is little retail and recreation development in this area of the river. On the flip side, this situation means there is abundant opportunity.

“I can see housing, restaurants and even a hotel is not a huge reach,” Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock believes within 10 years, up to $30 million could be invested in the riverfront. He speculates that 20 percent could come from philanthropy, 20 percent through grants and 60 percent through a Tax Increment Financing district. The TIF district has not yet been created, but it is believed it could been by mid-2019.

The project is being projected to stimulate another $52 million in private investment.

“A lot of people are very skeptical. A lot of people have said we have heard and seen this before,” Wells-Armstrong said. “This is a big vision and being bold. That’s what it takes to move the city forward.”

•••

On another front, there soon will be a massive vacancy of a property in <strong>Manteno</strong>.

A significant portion, about 1.4 million square feet of space, will be available at the former Sears Logistics warehouse. The former <strong>Sears</strong> portion of the property is being consolidated into the nearby <strong>Kmart</strong> distribution center.

As a result of the move, 143 jobs were lost.

Owned by <strong>KIN Properties</strong> of <strong>Boca Raton, Fla.</strong>, the property is drawing interest already.

<strong>Jeff Bennett</strong>, commercial Realtor for <strong>McColly Bennett Real Estate</strong>, said one company has looked at 300,000 square feet of the site twice.

The likelihood of a single company taking over the entire space is remote, said <strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, CEO and president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

He said while the loss of these jobs and vacancy is hard to take, there is a chance this could become a positive.

He said while the loss of <strong>Bunge Edible Oil</strong> in Bourbonnais Township was seen as a blow, it turned out to benefit the region as it cleared the way for the massive expansion of <strong>CSL Behring</strong>.