Five things to do this weekend

‘Little Women’

This Kankakee Valley Theatre Association adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott novel will debut this weekend at the KVTA’s new Black Box Theatre at 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee. Showtimes this week are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. More details are in today’s Life section.

Looking for a Whole Lotta Love?

The Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir is set to perform Saturday at Kankakee’s downtown Majestic Theatre. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8.

Sweetie skate

The Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena in Kankakee will host this event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bring that special one in your life along and skate under the cosmic lights to romantic tunes from the ’80s, ’90s and today. The event is open to both children and adults.

Chicago Auto Show

The nation’s largest auto show will start its latest 10-day run at McCormick Place on Saturday. Times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and the show will continue daily through Feb. 18.

Let’s go to LEGO

The popular animated series will debut its latest offering, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,’’ this weekend. Movies 10 at the Northfield Square mall in Bradley will screen it 10 times each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee, LEGO will be shown five times each on the same days.