Ice fishing conquers cabin fever

While most would rather wrap up in blankets and sip hot chocolate while watching TV on their couches, some people were willing to brave the recent subzero temperatures to camp out on frozen ponds and try to reel in fish.

Yes, even during the polar vortex that broke record low temperatures for the area earlier this week, there were three men who ditched the couches for the fishing line on a private Limestone pond.

Kyle Lund, Jared Tofte and Dennis Wyllie, the administrators of the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/276570332771120/" target="_blank">Kankakee River Rats Fishing</a> Facebook group, catch-and-release fished until dark Tuesday night. And they plan to do it again today with a public ice fishing trip that will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Oakdale Pond in Limestone.

“It’s fun to get out of the house. You get cabin fever from sitting inside for so long,” said Wyllie, who has been an ice fisherman for three years. “It’s great to come out and hang with your buddies, even if it’s this cold. Some say you have to be crazy to ice fish, but it feels normal.”

The three men met up after work on Tuesday, setting up a shanty and heater on their private pond. They even reeled in a couple fish. Wyllie caught one after trying to adjust his frozen rod. So did Lund.

“It gives you a different feel of enjoyment knowing you can catch a fish when they shouldn’t be eating,” said Lund, who started ice fishing 17 years ago with a 5-gallon bucket and auger. “It’s so cold out, the fishes’ metabolisms slow down. Everything they do is different because of the weather.

“Plus, you only have a 6-to-8-inch hole to fish in. You can’t just cast out on a whole shoreline. You have to find that area where they are biting as you sit there on a cold day like this. But even on slow days in your shanty, it’s nothing to throw up a table and start a game of cards while you wait for fish to come through.”

That is the sort of camaraderie the three fishing enthusiasts want to expand during today’s event. They will bring their shanties, sonar gear, bait, phone chargers and other equipment to teach fellow fisherman what it is like to angle the ice.

“We’re a bunch of crazy guys who are addicted to fishing and can’t sit inside all day watching TV shows,” Tofte said. “Ice fishing beats sitting in the house. It’s great. In a boat, you can only have two or three people with you. On the ice, you can have 40 or 50 people out there with a grill, shanty and heater. It’s a blast.”

Those further interested in the ice anglers’ activities are asked to join the Kankakee River Rats Facebook group.