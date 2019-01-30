Kankakee County government plans to be open Thursday

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board Chairman Andrew Wheeler announced that county offices would be open, except the courthouse, on Thursday.

The County Administration Building will be open (Thursday), and it is recommended that if you have a specific office to visit, call ahead to make sure that office is open, Wheeler said on Wednesday in a weather update.

"While it is our intent to be open at 8:30 tomorrow morning, please be aware that we will have limited staffing throughout most of the day, and passport services may not be available until noon," Wheeler said.

"We strongly recommend that you call our office at 815-937-2990 before coming in. Wind chills will still be dangerously cold, so please be careful. Thank you for your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Chief Judge Michael Kramer ordered the courthouse closed for a second straight day.

Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci announced on Facebook: "If you have court today or tomorrow, a notice of new date will be sent by regular mail. Thank you in advance for your patience!

State's Attorlney Jim Rowe posted on Facebook his office would proceed with its regular grand jury schedule on Thursday.

Those individuals currently serving on the grand jury should report to the usual location at their regular time on Thursday, he said.

<strong>Highway Department</strong>

Wheeler said in the post they have been able to get limited trucks on the road to handle problem spots.

On Tuesday night, Wheeler said the department pulled the plows off the roads except for emergencies. There were mechanical issues that caused problems

Wheeler said while one truck is out running, three others had air freeze up problems and two had fuel gel ups. Trucks were also experiencing hydraulic problems and freezing hydraulic fluid.

"The public should know our staff is out there in dangerous conditions with equipment that could fail (and is failing) at any point," Wheeler said.

"We appreciate all of the support we have seen from the public and continue to do our best to keep our roads and staff safe. I want to thank all of those drivers personally for their dedication to our citizens. Well done."