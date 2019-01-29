Region braces for bone-chilling cold; schools and other businesses close

<em><strong>Editor’s note:</strong> This information came from Facebook postings from various organizations, and has been compiled in connection with the record-breaking cold which is about to grip the region.</em>

<strong>Weather</strong>

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Kankakee, Will, Livingston and Grundy counties are under a wind chill advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

A wind chill warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. tonight to noon Thursday.

Dangerously cold wind chills of minus-20 to minus-25 degrees will develop today, and sink as low as minus 50 tonight night through Thursday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

<strong>Warming centers</strong>

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office provided a list of warming centers in the county:

<strong>HOPKINS PARK:</strong> Village Hall/Church of the Cross, 13043 E. 2260S Road, Pembroke Township: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; warming center open overnight for those arriving before 10 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Contact Mayor Mark Hodge directly at 951-505-1150 for assistance with transportation.

<strong>KANKAKEE:</strong> Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave.; Bird Park, 375 N. Wall St.; the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., but it is closing Wednesday and Thursday because of the weather; the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center will be open today and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the city of Kankakee.

<strong>MANTENO:</strong> The Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St.

<strong>MOMENCE:</strong> Village Hall, 105 W. Washington St.

<strong>COUNTYWIDE:</strong> All River Valley Metro buses will serve as free warming centers.

<strong>OVERNIGHT:</strong> Resurrection Community Church, 425 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Area residents and motorists are reminded to take extra precautions during these dangerously cold conditions. Please check on your neighbors and the elderly. Bring your pets indoors. If you’re traveling on our roadways, make an extra effort to stay off of rural/untreated roads, if possible, provide yourself additional time during your commute and drive slowly and safely.

For local residents whose homes cannot keep up with the cold temperatures, the following warming centers are opening:

Watseka Public Library at 201 South 4th Street in Watseka; today, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. To 2 p.m.

Trinity Church at 1658 East Walnut Street in Watseka; today, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Crescent City Community Center at 301 Main Street; today, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 116 North Thomas Street in Gilman; today, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Church of Christ at 103 South Street in Martinton. Tuesday evening through Friday morning, 24/7.

United Methodist Church at 202 South Locust Street in Loda. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milford Christian Church at 811 East Hickory Street in Milford; today, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If someone needs overnight hours at this location, call 815-471-9040.

Watseka City Hall at 201 Brianna Drive in Watseka; today and Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Creekside Community Center at 510 Prairie Lane in Cissna Park; today, Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These warming shelters are open to anyone who needs a place to stay warm. They are not providing food, cots, or snacks. If you require transportation to a warming center, contact Show Bus at 1-800-525-2454.

Lastly, ice jams on local waterways could lead to localized flooding. If you observe an ice jam, please report it to Iroquois County EMA at 815-432-6997 or ema@co.iroquois.il.us.

<strong>Animals</strong>

The Kankakee County Animal Control and Adoption Center reminds people to provide proper care for your pets.

It is the center’s hope that every owned dog and cat comes inside to stay warm and protected during extreme weather conditions. If it is impossible for the pets to come in, then an owner must properly provide shelter to protect the pet.

What should be provided and what can be enforced by law are not always the same.

If you see an animal without any shelter, please call our animal control at 815-937-2949 or your local police.

If someone is providing shelter and warmth for the animal and your concerned that the animal is suffering, please call the office or your local police. A welfare check can be conducted.

If you live in a village, city or municipality that does not contract with the county, then please contact your village or local police first.

<strong>Kankakee County Offices</strong>

Because of expected extreme and hazardous weather conditions, the Kankakee County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, per Chief Judge Michael Kramer. If you have court on Wednesday, you should contact the circuit clerk’s office to obtain the new court date. All other county administrative offices also will be closed.

<strong>Iroquois County Offices</strong>

The Iroquois County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the severe weather forecast, per Sheriff Derek Hagen. It will be open Friday.

<strong>Library and other closures</strong>

Kankakee Public Library will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Kankakee Community College's main campus and extension centers will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. KCC’s North Extension Center in Bradley will be open for Riverside employees.

Fieldstone Credit Union in Bradley will be closed Wednesday.

The offices of SDKO Public Accounting firm in Bourbonnais will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Belson Steel Center and Belson Steel Center Scrap in Bourbonnais will be closed on Wednesday.

The Looney Bin in Bradley will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

All area HomeStar bank locations will be closed Wednesday.

For the most part, schools, public buildings and private businesses have announced closures or are considering closing Wednesday and Thursday. Trash pickup service also is being delayed at numerous locations.

The best approach to take is to remain home unless you must venture out. If you do, call ahead to your intended destination to check if it is open and operating.