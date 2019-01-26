Five interesting facts about the 1967 blizzard

Anniversary has arrived

On Jan. 26, 1967, or 52 years ago today, snow began falling in the predawn hours in and around Kankakee County. Thirty hours later, more than a foot of snow had accumulated, and torrid winds created drifts as high as 15 feet.

It crippled the county

The huge storm brought activity to a halt in Kankakee County and cut the region off from the rest of the state for three days, as all major roads leading into the county were closed by excessive snowfall.

Particular concern for Pembroke

Delivering food and heating oil supplies to rural Pembroke Township posed a serious challenge. “Those people are really shut off there, and they’re getting hungry,’’ said then-sheriff Elmer Nelson.

Heartfelt hospitality

Numerous out-of-area travelers were stranded by the storm, and local churches, gymnasiums, private homes and other temporary shelters were open to serve the unexpected guests.

Some frozen fun

At Olivet Nazarene College (now a university), students were seen jumping from upper floor dormitories into the 15-foot deep snowdrifts below.