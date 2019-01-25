Kambic named chairman-elect of IHHA

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> President and CEO <strong>Phil Kambic</strong> will be wearing another hat this year.

Kambic has been named chair-elect of the <strong>Illinois Health & Hospital Association’s</strong> 2019 Board of Trustees.

The organization represents more than 200 hospitals and about 50 health systems throughout Illinois. The association promotes advocacy and policymaking in local, state and national governments.

Kambic, 55, served as the board’s treasurer in 2018. As chair-elect, he will work alongside board chairwoman <strong>Mary Starmann-Harrison</strong> and the other members of the IHHA’s board.

Starmann-Harrison is CEO of <strong>Hospital Sisters Health System</strong> based in <strong>Springfield</strong>. Former Illinois legislator <strong>A.J. Wilhelmi,</strong> of Joliet, is president and CEO of the IHHA.

Kambic, a 1981 graduate of <strong>Kankakee Eastridge High School</strong>, has been with Riverside since 1985. He was named interim president and CEO in December 2005 and appointed president and CEO in September 2006.

•••

The Kambic announcement is not the only news coming out of Riverside.

I personally am saddened to report <strong>Judy Pretto</strong>, with <strong>Riverside Healthcare’s marketing department</strong> for the past nine years, will be leaving the organization, effective Jan. 31.

A resident of <strong>Wilmington</strong>, Pretto and her husband, <strong>Tom</strong>, have relocated to just south of <strong>St. Louis</strong>, where Tom works for a limestone mining company.

Pretto began at Riverside when the marketing and communication’s department had a staff of four. The department now has eight members.

She noted the entire organization had fewer than 1,000 employees at that point. Riverside now is Kankakee County’s largest employer with more than 3,000.

Pretto had to fight back tears when she talked about her departure.

“To be a part of this organization has been fantastic,” she said. “I couldn’t have worked at a better place.”

Best of luck, Judy.

•••

<strong>Dwayne</strong> and <strong>Brittany VadeBonCouer,</strong> of <strong>Kankakee</strong> opened their <strong>iPhone</strong> repair service, <strong>iFix</strong>, a few years ago as a way to offer reliable service to the countless people who carry — and sometime drop — the electronic device.

Since opening in 2013, the company has gone from an at-home and mobile business to opening a store in <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>.

Now, they will offer a class — <strong>iPhones & iPad Class for Dummies</strong> — helping people understand and identify all the functions available on an iPhone or iPad.

He describes the class as a “how to” on all things iPhone and iPad.

“Most people only know how to use the iPhone to make calls and send messages, but they can do so much more. We want to help people learn what these devices can do,” Dwayne said.

The first of what could be at least a few classes, is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at <strong>Grapes & Hops</strong> in downtown Kankakee. The session is open to 25 “students.” Cost is $20. People must sign up for the class either by visiting the iFix website, stopping in at the shop at 588 William Latham Drive or by calling iFix at 815-401-5087.

Because of the event’s location, participants must be 21 years of age.

The owners encouraged people to sign up even if the class is filled. They said if there is enough interest, more classes will be scheduled.

The 90-minute class will offer a short tutorial and then one-on-one sessions to help owners get deep into the phones.

“We want people to know the ins and outs of their phone,” he said.

Dwayne said young people quickly learn the ins and outs of their mobile device. It’s the older users who have more difficulties.

“For the young people, using an iPhone is like second nature,” he said.

He said many people come into the store and aren’t seeking a repair but rather guidance on operating the phone. After a while, he thought a class might be a better way of helping people.

“I started asking these people if they would have interest in a class, and they said, ‘Absolutely.’”