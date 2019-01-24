Residents speak out against Momence housing project

MOMENCE — Residents opposed to a low-income, senior development in their neighborhood had a simple message Wednesday night: Not here.

About 75 people showed up at a public meeting held by the developer at City Hall.

The neighborhood in question is in northeastern Momence. Built in the last couple of decades, it’s just east of Berkot’s Super Foods. Most of the homes are single-family, but a cul-de-sac consists of duplexes.

Springfield, Mo.-based Four Corners Development plans to ask the city’s zoning board next week to change the zoning of a 12-acre parcel from single-family residential to multi-family. The company says it wants to build 23 duplexes.

The project would be made possible by federal tax credits for housing for low-income seniors 55 and older. Four Corners representatives said they would have to come up with 10 to 15 percent of the cost of the project.

Kim Holaday, of Four Corners, said she understands how most people perceive low-income housing.

“When we say affordable housing, people think of the projects. They think they are built out of cement blocks. People don’t take care of things. They have children running around being all crazy. They have no investment in the game,” she said.

But she said federal law requires tax-credit housing developments follow certain standards.

Under the law, the Illinois Housing Authority would inspect the development annually to make sure tenants are in compliance with federal regulations. For instance, no more than two people can live in a one-bedroom unit or three people in a two-bedroom, said Adam Horton, Four Corners’ chief operating officer.

One woman said it was laughable that Four Corners would come up with just 15 percent of the costs.

“We bought our home 14 years ago,” she said. “I don’t want my value going in the dump because of affordable housing for whoever can afford to live there.”

Local teacher Katie Russell, who recently bought her house, was afraid the neighborhood would go downhill by the time she retires in 30 years if the development came in. She said the neighborhood is one of the most popular places to live in town.

“Have you considered other areas?” Russell asked.

Holaday said her company would and asked the audience for any suggestions for land available in multi-family zones in Momence.

A woman shot back that she wasn’t going to do Four Corners’ work in scouting locations.

A man asked, “Is there anything you can tell us that would convince us?”

“Probably not,” Horton conceded.

Another resident praised the company for “going into the fire.” Others agreed.

Holaday said her company thought the project made sense.

“Clearly from your perspective, it does not,” she said.

Horton said the company probably would not go where it wasn’t wanted, adding that he became acquainted with Momence through a church mission trip and loved the town.

Holaday said she was glad she heard that residents think there was a need for such housing somewhere in Momence.

At 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at City Hall, the city’s zoning board is slated to take up the proposal to change the zoning for the proposed development. The matter would then go to the City Council the following week.

The property is question is owned by Momence businessman Jeff Van Drunen, but will be developed by Four Corners. Van Drunen was not at the meeting.