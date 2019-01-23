Hobbie Avenue targeted for reconstruction

KANKAKEE — Hobbie Avenue, a main north-south artery on Kankakee’s northeast side, is being targeted for what could be total reconstruction.

The reconstruction would likely take the mainly two-lane road and widen it to three lanes. The goal would be to have a center turning lane through the entire nearly one-mile-long road in the city’s 1st Ward.

The Kankakee City Council, by a 12-0 vote Tuesday, hired Rosemont-based engineering firm Christopher B. Burke for just less than $600,000 to complete the first two phases of preliminary engineering to move the project forward.

The Hobbie Avenue reconstruction is part of Kankakee County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization’s project list.

After the city council meeting, Burke’s Phase I Engineering Department project manager, Matthew Huffman, said the entire project — from site study to construction — could take up to three years.

Because the project only is in its first phases of development, Huffman could not offer any type of construction cost. He did note, however, 80 percent of the project will be federally funded.

If all goes as planned, construction bids could go out as early as March 2021. The project likely will take one year to construct.

There was some concern among council members that an out-of-county engineering firm had won this project. However, there only was one other bidder, Robinson Engineering of University Park, which also is outside of Kankakee County.

Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said she understood the council’s concern, but said everything was done properly to get the project information out to all potential interested firms. These firms, however, were the only ones to return the information.

“We are not able to award bids to firms which don’t submit bids,” she said after the meeting.

The stretch of road being targeted for reconstruction is about eight-tenths of a mile and stretched between Fair Street and East Court Street.

First Ward Alderwoman Gloria Kennedy was not happy with how long the project will take to complete, but was pleased Hobbie finally will be getting the attention it needs.

“This has been long needed,” she said.