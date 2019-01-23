Gun measure 'purely symbolic'

KANKAKEE — A proposed resolution to protect gun rights in Kankakee County would be “purely symbolic,” but would send a message to Springfield, the leading county board proponent said Tuesday.

Member Colton Ekhoff, R-Grant Park, requested the county board take up the resolution, which 57 of Illinois’ 102 counties have adopted.

Earlier this month, dozens of gun enthusiasts attended a county board meeting with the expectation that the board would hold a hearing on the “gun sanctuary” resolution. But the matter was not on the agenda, so members had no discussion.

With slippery roads Tuesday, far fewer showed up at the monthly meeting of the board’s executive committee, where officials promised to take up the resolution.

Such resolutions are a statement to Springfield that counties oppose what they see as unconstitutional gun laws. The use of the word “sanctuary” is in reaction to “sanctuary cities,” which ban local police from enforcing immigration laws.

County board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, advised Ekhoff and others that they should form a subcommittee to provide language for the resolution. Ekhoff and members Jim Byrne, Darrel Smith and Steve Liehr, all Republicans, agreed to join the subcommittee.

In a prepared speech, Smith said he has taken an oath to defend the Constitution, which includes protecting the Second Amendment. That responsibility, he said, means standing up to the state government when it enacts legislation to further restrict gun rights.

Smith criticized new Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signing of a bill last week to require licensing of gun dealers in Illinois. That was unnecessary because the federal government already handles that function, he said.

Much of the audience applauded.

Wheeler said the state’s attorney’s office would not involve itself in writing a political statement that had no legal effect.

In an email, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he would not let his office “get pulled into political issues.”

“Any such resolution expressing a political stance would have to come from the board member proposing it; we will then review it for legal purposes and the board can consider it,” said Rowe, a Democrat. “I do not think it is wise for a prosecutor’s office to influence the bounty board on matters of politics, so we take no position other than to ensure any such resolution is legal and within the board’s authority to consider and vote upon. Getting my office involved in the politics of the county board is a slippery slope and we avoid it at all costs.”

Most of the counties that have passed the resolution are in southern and central Illinois and typically vote Republican in presidential elections. Neighboring Iroquois County was the first to adopt it.

All but six of Kankakee County’s 28 board members are Republican.