No joke! Former cops open coffee shop

CHEBANSE — There must be a thousand jokes about coffee, doughnuts and police.

Former 27-year Kankakee County Sheriff Department Sgt. Kevin Kenison, 52, and former Aroma Park Police Lt. Mark Bowman, 56, who served from 1989 to 2005, have heard them all.

“We’ve heard all the jokes,” Kenison said. “One person told me this must be your dream job: A cop owning a doughnut shop.”

The two men recently opened Rally Point 1854 Coffee Shop in Chebanse.

However, owning and operating a coffee shop was never on the radar for either man.

It wasn’t until a few months ago, shortly after Bowman moved from Bradley to Chebanse, the idea began to take shape.

Bowman simply could not find a cup of coffee in the village.

“If I wanted a cup of coffee, I would have to travel to Kankakee or Clifton,” he said.

That situation simply wasn’t going to work for Bowman. He mentioned it to Kenison.

“It was really just a joke,” said Bowman, who is also a longtime correctional officer at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

The joke became real. The two men actually began putting pencil to paper to calculate what was needed to make this happen.

After initially expressing a lack of interest, Kenison warmed up to the idea. He found as retirement was going along, he had to have something to do. Only so much television can be watched and projects completed.

Fortunately for this duo, working a kitchen was not foreign to them. The two men served together in the Illinois Army National Guard for more than 20 years.

They spent about three years together working in the kitchen. Preparing large quantities of coffee isn’t new.

They started looking around the town for a spot. One day Kenison called Bowman. He wanted him to get over to 145 W. Chebanse St. He thought the 455-square-foot former massage parlor (and before that, a pizza restaurant) was a perfect location.

Owned by Bonnie Winterroth, the owner of Winterroth Hardware, 149 W. Chebanse St., an agreement was reached quickly. The two men began tearing down the interior and building it back up.

The location opened at 5 a.m. Jan. 7. The coffee shop is open from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to a variety of coffee, tea, cocoa and soft drinks, the restaurant offers doughnuts and pastries. The location also features homemade biscuits and gravy. A 6-quart slow cooker of gravy is served daily. Sometimes, two are needed.

“We wanted a military theme,” Kennison said. “Rally Point is a predetermined point where troops regroup. We just thought this was a place where the community could come together.”

The 1854 number is the year Chebanse was founded.

Ken McCabe, chief deputy of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, said he has not yet been to the coffee shop but has heard good reports about his one-time co-workers.

“They are here to serve and protect. They are just serving in a different way,” he joked. “You do what you know, and these two know coffee.”

McCabe added: “I think this is awesome. It’s obviously a start of a second career. I’m excited for them. You have to do something when you retire. You need a reason to get up in the morning.”

Customer and Chebanse-area farmer Missy Salazar already has established herself as a coffee shop regular. She has visited the business every morning it has been open.

“It’s nice to go out and grab a cup of coffee, and I like to support local business,” she said.

Each morning, she orders the established “Coffee of the Day.”

“I always said someone needed to do this. It’s nice to get out and say ‘Hi’ to people,” Salazar said.

At the counter, Chad Beherns, of Ashkum, was picking up his half-order of biscuits and gravy. This marked his first Rally Point visit. He works near the restaurant.

Asked if he thought he’d be back, Beherns said he might.

“I’ll tell you as soon as I try these biscuits and gravy,” he said. “I did want to get over here.”

Located just north of the Kankakee-Iroquois County line, the restaurant has been attracting plenty of attention. The proprietors thought they would be getting 25 or so customers per day. Instead they are getting nearly double that number.

“I will tell you, we had a couple friends who thought we were crazy,” Kenison noted. “If we make enough money to pay bills, that will be great. But it’s certainly nice to see this place filled.”

To be honest, filling the restaurant is not overly difficult. It has only four, four-seat tables.

“We didn’t want anything too big but not too small as well,” Bowman said.

If things continue to trend in a positive direction, the pair said offering lunch could be a possibility down the road.

But they do not want to get too far ahead of themselves. Many businesses have started with a bang and fizzled out.

“We’ll see where things go,” Bowman said. “We’ve been learning all kinds of things.”

Chebanse Mayor Jason Mathy couldn’t be happier with the early success these businessmen have experienced.

“We always welcome new business,” he said. “This is a good place for people to come together. It’s really neat to see this.”