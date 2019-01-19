KRMA official wants forensic audit

KANKAKEE — The head of the board for the local sewage treatment plant wants an in-depth audit of the agency, an apparent response to recent troubles.

In an interview, Bruce Adams, chairman of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, said “at some point in time,” he probably would request a forensic audit.

“I think it is necessary. There’s a lot of stuff going in the newspaper (about KRMA). This is an opportunity for us to find out what’s what,” said Adams, who is Bradley’s mayor. “I would like to speak with our attorney first. I believe that a forensic audit would be a good idea.”

A forensic audit is an examination of an entity’s books for use as evidence in court. It typically is more expensive than an annual audit.

For at least the last couple of years, Wisconsin-based Wipfli, through its Tinley Park office, has conducted KRMA’s annual audit.

Larry Ohm, an accountant with Smith, Koelling, Dykstra & Ohm, handles the agency’s books and reports on the finances at monthly board meetings.

Adams said he would like a new firm to handle the forensic audit.

Four months ago, the board’s lawyer sent a letter to Richard Simms, KRMA’s longtime executive director, asking him how he spent more than $700,000 on a software program that the agency says is incomplete and unusable. He has refused to provide that information; the board warns it might sue.

Last April, Simms retired from the agency and as superintendent of Kankakee’s utilities department, apparently on good terms.

“He had the full trust and confidence of the board,” Adams said.

A clearer idea is emerging about when board members started losing that confidence in Simms, whose last day was April 30.

Typically, the board holds closed sessions after their open meetings listing “personnel and possible litigation” as their reasons.

Starting at its June 19 meeting, the board added “software application” to the reasons. By that point, the software spending apparently caught someone’s eye.

Simms was asked to speak before the board at its Aug. 28 meeting. The board sent out the demand letter to him weeks later.

Adams said he wanted to avoid discussing the timeline or who pinpointed the software spending. Talking about such matters, he said, could jeopardize the agency in possible litigation.

Simms headed the agency more than two decades.