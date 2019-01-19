Five interesting facts about popcorn

Have some this snowy day

Each Jan. 19, which comes today this year, brings us National Popcorn Day. With snow in the forecast, there’s no better time to prepare a batch to eat as you watch a movie.

We sure eat a lot

Not a day goes by where Americans don’t consume a lot of popcorn. We eat 13 billion quarts of popped corn annually or 42 quarts per every man, woman and child. It is one of the most wholesome and economical foods available.

Popcorn month comes later

While a single day is devoted to the love of popcorn, all of October is known as National Popcorn Month.

Illinois among production leaders

Most U.S. popcorn is grown in the Midwest, primarily in Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri.

Make it with a microwave

In the early 1980s, microwave popcorn emerged and became perhaps the most popular way to prepare the treat. Microwaves can be found in more than 80 percent of U.S. households.

<strong>Source:</strong> popcorn.org