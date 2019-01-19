David Giuliani: Is Collins 'truly, truly sorry'?

Roy Collins, the Kankakee Valley Park District’s disgraced former executive director, concluded his 11-page letter to a federal judge by saying, “I let everyone down, and I am truly, truly sorry.”

But to get to that point, the judge had to endure pages of Collins saying how great he was as the park district’s leader. Collins, who was sentenced last week to 3½ years for park district corruption, explained away blatant misconduct as innocent mistakes and inexperience.

The only thing Collins admitted to was making his former friend, Shaun Szymborski, who booked musical acts for the park district’s 2014 and 2015 BBQ Fests, pay kickbacks for doing business with the event.

But, here again, Collins tempered his admission with concern for loved ones.

“I came before (the judge) and (pleaded) guilty to both charges because I wanted to take full responsibility for all my misconduct. I did not want to have my wife, daughter, mother and ill father, a lifelong Kankakee active community resident, endure the embarrassment, stress and constant public reporting of my misconduct as the executive director of the Kankakee Park District in 2015 and 2016, concerning Shaun (Szymborski). I am not guilty of any other misconduct, theft of services, golf carts or anything else.”

Yet, in the same letter, he admits to what any rational person would see as misconduct.

When the 2014 BBQ Fest did not do as well financially as he had hoped, Collins acknowledged he wanted to hide that fact from the park district.

“Consequently, in an effort to convince the KVPD to approve and support another BBQ Fest in 2015, I did not provide a true and accurate account of the financial records following the 2014 BBQ Fest,” Collins wrote. “I also convinced the board to delay reporting our Fiscal Year 2014 audit information until October 2015.

“During this period, I falsely reported that the ticket sales for the 2014 BBQ Fest were higher than they actually were to bolster the appearance of success of the Fest.”

Not guilty of any other misconduct? Cooking the books is just that.

Collins talks about using his district credit card to buy cowboy boots in Nashville when he was reportedly scouting acts for the fest. That footwear cost taxpayers $234. He even acknowledged the boots were for personal use and charged to his “discretionary expense account,” as he claimed was past practice.

Collins said he proudly wore the boots to promote the first BBQ Fest. He said the board knew his footwear was purchased at taxpayer expense.

At least according to his letter, Collins could see nothing wrong with his spending public money on a luxury for himself. No government official has the right to charge taxpayers for looking fashionable.

Collins also denies that his efforts to build a pond on his property using park district resources was criminal.

“I’m not a thief, Your Honor. There’s no tubs of money missing, no fancy home, no Vegas trips, no luxury cars,” he wrote.

A federal prosecutor says Collins owes the district $190,000.

In Collins’ mind, it seems as if white-collar crime is a little cleaner, a step above the other variety.

In his letter, Collins wrote, “The entire ordeal has been very difficult for me to endure. I’ve faced media scrutiny; my professional reputation has been ruined and I have lost many close friends. I have had to move my family out of the area that I have called home for 45 years, and I am now starting over.”

Can anyone imagine a guy who committed burglary or grand theft auto making a similar ploy for sympathy to a judge? Would most people be sympathetic for a moment?

Of course not. A white-collar crime should give no one an edge in the justice system. Theft still is theft, no matter how the money is taken.

<strong>DETERMINED REPORTER</strong>

Roy Collins’ wife, Jessica, deserves no blame for what happened at the park district. And I expect her to plead for mercy from the judge in her husband’s case. She did just that with a three-page letter.

In the letter, she painted the media as the bad guys. I get we’re easy targets; we’re unpopular in the eyes of the public. But in the Collins case, the Daily Journal — and in particular, the late Jon Krenek — were the good guys.

In her letter, Jessica Collins spoke of the horrors of the FBI “raiding” her husband’s office, saying she was clueless as to what was happening.

Two months later, Jessica Collins noted her husband was suspended from his park job “as the board members had no choice because of the pressure from the local paper.”

“Social media and the newspaper were ruthless, and we wanted to shield our daughter as much as possible,” she wrote.

The reporting was done by Krenek, the Daily Journal’s investigative reporter. More than a month before the FBI raid, Krenek wrote an investigative piece about the sloppiness of the park district’s bookkeeping. Powerful people told him he was off-base and tried to steer him off his path. He forged ahead.

Was he ruthless? No. Determined? Yes.

Jon, who died in November 2016, stuck to the Collins story until the end of his life, fighting for his community.

See letters from Roy Collins and others to federal judge at daily-journal.com.