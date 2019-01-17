Woman dies in house fire in rural Milford

MILFORD — Cassandra Walts, of rural Milford, was found dead in her home after firefighters extinguished a fire on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., Iroquois County Sheriff’s police were dispatched to the home on a welfare check, Coroner Bill Cheatum said. The home was fully-engulfed in fire.

An autopsy revealed the 65-year-old Walts had soot in her lungs. There were no signs of foul play, Cheatum said. A final cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

Firefighters from Cissna Park, Milford and Wellington battled the blaze.