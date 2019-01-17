Early voting starts today

KANKAKEE — Early voters can cast ballots for the Feb. 26 primary election starting today.

Early voting lasts until Feb. 25.

Early voting will be conducted at the office of the Kankakee County clerk at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday holiday and Feb. 18 for Presidents Day.

Additional early voting hours at the clerk’s office are 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 23.

The primary election will nominate Democratic candidates for aldermen in wards 1, 2, and 6 in Kankakee and Republican candidates for alderman in Kankakee’s 6th Ward.

In the 1st Ward, Democratic incumbent Gloria Kennedy will be challenged by Michael Prude.

In the 2nd Ward, Democratic incumbent Mike O’Brien will be challenged by recent Kankakee School Board appointee Calvin Works.

The 6th Ward seat is open as longtime Republican Alderman Dennis Baron announced he would not be seeking re-election. There will be a primary battle on the Republican and Democrat sides. Michael Cobbs and Tommie Ivy Sr. are vying for the Democratic nomination. On the GOP side, former Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney Edward Pentuic will face Stephen Kelley.

For more information about early voting, contact the county clerk’s office at 815-937-2990 or visit the website: kankakeecountyclerk.com.