Benefit to help mother battling fatal cancer

BRAIDWOOD — A fundraiser will be held this Saturday to help the family of a 28-year-old mother of four children who is battling terminal breast cancer.

Samantha Ballard-Caban has been battling metastatic breast cancer HER-2 positive for the past few years. Doctors recently determined it was terminal.

Ballard-Caban is married to David Caban. They live in Kankakee with their four children.

A fundraiser will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Jones-Eez Bar-B-Que, located at 551 W. Kennedy Road in Braidwood.

The family also has a GoFundMe account (https://bit.ly/2QPEDzX). Their goal is to raise $5,000 to assist with medical bills.

“We want the rest of Sam’s journey to be exactly how she lived her life: kickin’ aand takin’ names,” the family stated on the page. “Our intentions are to bring as much joy to the lives of Sam, Dave, Jace, Jaxon, Hailee, and Camren and those she loved the most while she still can.”