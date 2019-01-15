Mental health matters to Manteno police

For the third consecutive year, more police officers died by suicide than in the line of duty in the U.S.

Blue H.E.L.P, a nonprofit that follows police suicides, recently reported 159 officers took their lives in 2018 while another 145 died on duty. That is 19 more police suicides as compared to 2016.

The Manteno Police Department is trying to reverse that trend. The department recently started a peer support team consisting of four trained officers and two psychologists. The team’s goal is to provide support to officers in need.

“Police are problem solvers. We think we can fix everything,” Manteno police Sgt. Mike Berns said. “That is the problem. We cannot solve everything. We have to recognize that there are calls that wear on us over time. We have to know how to take better care of ourselves and each other when it comes to stress and trauma.”

To start the peer support team, the department underwent a weeklong training with retired Chicago police officer and Cook County investigator Joe Panico. Panico started the Chicago Police Department’s peer support team and has trained dozens of departments during the past decade.

Panico trained Berns and officers Jason Forbes, Quincy Spears and Dan Lengel how to identify signs of stress, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“People are just starting to identify the damage that is being done to police officers every day they are out on the street,” Panico said. “Police are No. 1 in heart disease, divorce and alcoholism. They see things daily that regular citizens may see once in a lifetime.

“But this is not the old days of going to the bar after work and staying quiet at home. Peer support has brought an officer’s mental health to the front. It shows police that help is out there, that others are going to walk this walk with them. It’s going to connect them to the help they need.”

Recent legislation in Illinois has given peer support teams more confidentiality. Peer support teams do not have to report meetings with officers unless the officer threatens to commit suicide or harm others, or if they have abused children or senior citizens.

Panico noted that confidentiality is the cornerstone for police peer support teams. He also sees it as a chance to destigmatize mental health issues in law enforcement.

“If an officer receives mental help that has to be reported to the state, his FOID card would get pulled,” Panico said. “Departments under their mandates may then fire officers for not having a FOID card. They weren’t dealing with mental health issues the same way they treated a physical injury.

“The new legislation is giving more substance to peer support because departments cannot fire an officer because they don’t have their FOID card. The confidentiality gives peer support more latitude.”

Psychologists Jim Simone and Mark Jordan will be the peer support team’s clinicians. The department also has a partnership with the Helen Wheeler Center in Kankakee.

Simone, who is a psychologist for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, previously served a similar role for the Federal Emergency Management Agency by providing mental health services to first responders.

“It shows a lot of organizational maturity for the Manteno Police Department to provide this support to their officers,” Simone said. “It will take a lot of the stigma away from mental health. Officers will view it as something they can deal with now.

“Historically, first responders have found ways to deal with the stress, but they are not healthy. We know there is a high rate of substance abuse and divorce among police. This gives them a chance to face an issue in a healthy way. It’s going to improve their work performance and quality of life.”

A study published in 2012 found police departments consisting of less than 50 officers had suicide rates three times greater than departments with 50 to 200 officers. Researchers suggested that trend was a result of officers at smaller departments having a greater workload, more community visibility and less access to mental health assistance.

With that in mind, Berns hopes more area police departments form peer support teams.

“This is something every department needs,” he said. “Small departments deal with the same problems larger departments face. I hope someday soon that we can have a countywide peer support team to help all officers in the area.”