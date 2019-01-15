Five interesting facts about potholes

How do they form?

Potholes are formed by water, freezing and freeze-thaw cycles, excessive heat, wear and tear — and time.

Not just a northern thing

Potholes are not limited to cities in the snowbelt. California, for instance, has faced consistent pothole problems throughout the years.

They can be deadly

Of about 33,000 traffic fatalities each year, one-third involve poor road conditions.

Keep those eyes peeled

The best way to avoid a pothole is by keeping your eyes on the road. Looking down at your phone or tuning the radio could take long enough to make a pothole collision inevitable.

Speed won’t save you

The myth that if you speed up, you can clear the pothole entirely is inaccurate. The laws of gravity outweigh a heavy foot on the gas pedal.

<strong>Sources:</strong> pothole.info, northstar-ins.com