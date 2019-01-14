Five interesting facts about hats

You gonna wear one Tuesday?

National Hat Day comes Jan. 15 of each year, or on Tuesday in 2019. With freezing temperatures predicted, you might need one.

Ideal winter wear

The reason hats come in so handy during the winter months is 20 percent of your body heat is lost from your head, and a stocking cap or something similar can diminish the loss.

Top hat emerged overseas

The top hat was first made in London in 1793 by George Dunnage.

No new wardrobe item

The earliest record of hat-wearing comes from a cave at Lussac-les-Châteaux in central France. The rock drawings there are 15,000 years old.

Why the madness?

The term “Mad as a Hatter” came about because hat makers used to use mercury to finish the product. Mercury is toxic and prolonged use can cause nerve damage, driving hat makers to madness.