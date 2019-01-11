Five interesting reads in the Weekend Edition

NEWS: Bullish on Bears

The banner 2018 season might not have ended as hoped, but nonetheless, Bourbonnais officials are enthusiastic about the atmosphere that will exist when the star-studded Chicago Bears return to town for training camp next summer.

OPINION: Worst year 1968 or 2018?

While some millennials believe 2018 was America’s worst year, regular columnist Dennis Marek reminds readers of the chaos that engulfed the country 50 years earlier.

SPORTS: A bevy of basketball

With the holidays behind us, high school boys basketball returns in force this weekend with 14 local games on the Friday schedule. Sports will have the results.

LIFE: More milestones

Births, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries are among life’s prime highlights, and recent ones celebrated by area residents will be included in the Weekend Edition.

NEWS: Expansion ahead for BBCHS?

While no definitive plans are set, school officials are pondering an expansion of and renovation of the existing high school.