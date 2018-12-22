County moves to hire lobbyist

KANKAKEE — A connected lobbyist made a simple argument on Thursday for Kankakee County to hire him: “Nothing in Springfield is fair.”

After lobbyist Alfred Ronan’s sales pitch, the county board’s finance committee unanimously recommended the full board enter a contract to pay Ronan $60,000 to serve as the county’s lobbyist for a year.

With Democrat J.B. Pritzker taking office next month, many political observers expect the state to enact its first massive infrastructure bill in a decade. If the county has no seat at the table, it will get little of that money, Ronan said.

“Cook County, where I come from, has a team of lobbyists. They are very aggressive to make sure they get more than their fair share,” said Ronan, a former Democratic state lawmaker.

He said no other lobbyist has better relationships with Pritzker, House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton, all Democrats.

Ronan’s firm has 65 clients and a staff of 13, including former Democratic and Republican legislators, he said. He has been in business 26 years.

County Board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said Ronan was the right person for the job, noting his contacts in Springfield.

“This is not just throwing money at something. This is an investment,” he said.

Board member Jim Byrne, R-Bourbonnais, agreed.

“We never really had a strong voice in Springfield helping us out,” Byrne said. “We need someone in the room.”

He said after the meeting that he wouldn’t want a lobbyist every year, just when a major bill such as infrastructure is likely to come up.

Ronan’s local clients have included Kankakee Community College, the Kankakee school district and Olivet Nazarene University, Ronan said.