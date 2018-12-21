Bonus sparks county dispute

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County auditor’s plan to give a bonus to his only employee met with resistance from the county board this week.

Last month, auditor Jake Lee sent an email to the county administration office titled “payroll expenditure request.” He asked the county to allocate what remained in his budget from the previous fiscal year, which ended Nov. 30, for a bonus for his deputy auditor, Marsha Easter.

His budget had $521 left.

On Thursday, two county board committees discussed the issue, the latest chapter in an ongoing feud between Lee and county board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee.

Wheeler said he believed the bonus broke the law, but was advised by the state’s attorney office it was legal.

“It’s the most egregious waste of taxpayer dollars since I have been here,” Wheeler said. “There is no public purpose.”

Others board members said they disliked the idea of bonuses.

“(Easter) knew what she was getting when she started,” board member George Washington, D-Kankakee.

The board’s executive committee voted unanimously to ban bonuses for the departments the board directly controls. The county board only approves lump-sum budgets for elected officials, including Lee, who have wide discretion regarding how to spend money.

During public comment at the following finance committee meeting, Lee, a Republican elected in 2016, defended his action. He noted elected officials have power over their budgets, as long as their spending is ethical and legal.

Lee also said the deputy auditor, who is a CPA and whose salary is $40,000, is paid way less than what someone of her skills and experience should. He also said the county should be careful not to pay women less than other employees.

Wheeler said later in the meeting he was offended Lee suggested the county was discriminating against women. He said the auditor’s office’s budget was increased to let Easter get a raise.

CHAIRMAN ‘COMMENDED’

Lee said he believed Wheeler was micromanaging his department but not the others.

“The current county board chairman is hell-bent on embarrassing me and discrediting the work we do for taxpayers,” Lee said.

He noted the committee was to vote later in the meeting on a proposed credit card audit, which he said he “enthusiastically” embraced.

“I commend the chairman for giving me the idea that we need to expand the scope of the audit,” Lee said.

Lee proposed a forensic audit of the county’s books. Such an examination is far more in-depth than the annual audit, with an eye toward identifying fraud and misspending.

Lee said he already had contacted a number of firms that do forensic audits. The chosen firm, he said, should be completely independent, not having done business with the county for at least five years.

As a move to stop the bonus, the finance committee voted unanimously to transfer what remained in the auditor’s budget — $521 — to the county’s account for debt reduction.

The committee also recommended the board approve a credit card audit. At last month’s finance meeting, Wheeler blamed the auditor’s office for $2,300 in credit card interest and fees. Lee, however, said the issues rested with the credit card company.

‘ILLEGAL MEETING’

In another action, the committee endorsed a resolution to authorize the county board chairman to approve bills before the committee gives final consideration. Last month, Lee said he could find no authority for the chairman to approve paying bills. Such power would need to come in the form of a resolution, he said.

At Thursday’s meeting, Wheeler argued he had the authority already, but recommended passage of the resolution nonetheless. He said it would “satisfy the continual commentary that I don’t have the authority to do it.”

The disputes between Wheeler and Lee have continued for more than a year.

During his comments at the meeting, Lee gave examples of how he thought his department was treated differently. He referred to “an illegal meeting held last year plotting against me for hours.”

That meeting was held in July 2017 to discuss the board’s differences with Lee. At the time, the board said it could close the meeting to discuss possible litigation.

The state’s attorney later advised the board that the meeting was illegal because a quorum was not present. The board decided to rectify this problem by releasing the closed session minutes.

Behind closed doors, Wheeler said Lee may have committed theft by taking a book from the chairman’s office. When Lee later heard about the accusation, he denied it.

“It was only taken after he had told me I had access to anything I wanted as reference material. He actually gestured toward the CAFRs (comprehensive annual financial reports) and other books on the shelves in his office when we had that conversation,” Lee told the Daily Journal last summer.

He said the book in question was in plain sight in his next-door office.

In the closed meeting, Wheeler suggested he may take the matter to the county’s ethics commission. He never did.

In an interview earlier this year, Wheeler said he accepted Lee’s version of events and that he may have forgotten that he offered Lee use of his reference materials.