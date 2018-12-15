Livestock farm draws complaints

MOMENCE — Kankakee County’s code department says it has no power to limit the number of cattle on any property, no matter the zoning.

So, officials say they can do nothing to help a man who lives near Momence who has complained about the growing number of livestock next door.

At the same time, another part of county government has shown interest in the next-door property — the animal control department. The department’s top official says the livestock farm has the feel of a “feedlot-type” business.

Since January 2017, animal control officers have shown up at Manuel Garcia’s farm at least eight times in response to neighbors’ complaints, according to county documents. At times, an inspector from the state Department of Agriculture, which regulates livestock businesses, has come along.

Wesley Sons has complained about Garcia’s livestock operation for years. Their properties are on North 15000E Road, about 5 miles northeast of Momence. The odor from Garcia’s cattle and horse farm is hard to escape on Sons’ property.

In July 2018, animal control counted about 50 cattle on Garcia’s 5-acre property, as well as seven goats, 10 horses and four dogs. A September report showed 21 horses were on Garcia’s farm. According to county code, Garcia is allowed five on his farm — one per acre.

In an October interview, Sons said he called animal control about instances in which Garcia’s cattle roam onto the road or when the animals are suffering. In one case last year, Garcia was cited for an animal nuisance violation because of cattle running at large. He pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Garcia has not returned messages for comment.

Sons said rodeos are held on the farm, but Julie Boudreau, the county animal control director, said her agency has been unable to confirm that.

“I asked whether (Garcia) holds rodeos. He says he has family over. I certainly can’t determine how big his family is,” she said.

The state regulates rodeos.

In October, animal control received a complaint that Garcia had left a dead cow on his property, with the corpse laying in the same place for days. Injured cattle also were spotted.

When animal control officers showed up, someone associated with Garcia showed them around, but said he knew nothing about a dead cow on the property, according to a report. But then officers discovered a dead cow near a fence. At that point, they asked the man how long the cow had been dead. He said only a day. The man was notified state law requires that people dispose of dead livestock within 24 hours.

In January 2017, animal control officers were told that about 45 cattle on Garcia’s land were “in deep mud (up to their chests), as well as chickens and horses,” according to a county report.

When officers showed up, the animals appeared to be in good health and provided with ample food.

The officers’ report made no indication that the cattle were in deep mud, but said the food was in an area where the cattle had little access because of flooding.

More than once, animal control has found that dogs on Garcia’s property were not registered and vaccinated, as required. He corrected the problems and citations were dismissed, according to the reports.

Generally speaking, Garcia feeds his animals adequately, though animal control has confirmed reports of limping cattle and horses, the reports said.

“In my experience of handling animals, when your population is at capacity, you’re bound to run across more sickness. It certainly seems like there are quite a few cattle on a small amount of property,” Boudreau said. “It’s more of a feedlot-type operation.”

As for food, Garcia makes it available for the animals, she said. But animal control has questioned the type of food at times.

Sometimes the cattle are thin. Maybe that’s because they’re new to the operation and Garcia is trying to fatten them up, Boudreau said. But there could be other reasons.

“What are they doing to make sure animals are not being crowded out?” Boudreau said. “Animals, by nature, will take care of themselves. They will not step away from the trough to let others eat. The strong survive.”

Boudreau calls Garcia’s property a “chronic problem.”

“It’s frustrating when you have gone somewhere once, then you have to go there again because they don’t keep their animals in compliance,” she said. “It’s not unique to the Garcias.”

See animal control reports at daily-journal.com.