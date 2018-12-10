Join the Tuesday Morning Book Discussion

The Kankakee Public Library is hosting their Tuesday Morning Book Discussion, which meets every second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the third floor meeting room.

The book for December, "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles, will be scheduled for December 11. Books are currently available on the first floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, an aging itinerant news reader agrees to transport a young captive of the Kiowa back to her people in this exquisitely rendered, morally complex, multilayered novel of historical fiction from the author of Enemy Women that explores the boundaries of family, responsibility, honor and trust.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. This program is free and open to the public.