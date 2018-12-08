Ron Jackson: President's farewell instills pride

Timing is everything. America lost another great citizen. However, with that loss, we gained something so desperately needed.

As we bid farewell to President George H. W. Bush this past week, a glimpse of what makes us great was displayed for all the world to see. Dignity was demonstrated at the highest level. Respect was rendered. Honor was bestowed. If only for a day.

After what feels like a great void, as a nation, we needed more than ever a semblance of decency and honor. I do not think the passing of any citizen other than George H. W. Bush could have accomplished so much.

I had not planned it, but I watched the national memorial service. Although he was one of a very select group of citizens who served this country at the highest level, his decency as a person was remembered most. Family, friends and foe recalled his character. Those who knew him well described his compelled duty to serve. Those who knew him best used words such as noble, courage, humble, integrity, prudence, statesman, servant while recalling his unwavering love of family and country.

During the televised memorial, a sense of pride emerged. On a world stage, under sharpest scrutiny, we were doing it.

Listen to the words spoken by those who shared their personal relationship with him.

Listen to those narrating the service who could not diminish the hour with petty and partisan commentary.

Listen to the temporary moments of silence. It was as if the red stripes of Old Glory were being transfused with honor.

By personal accounts, “41” was a great person. A great son, father, friend, soldier, representative and citizen. He was not perfect to those who knew him. But his love of country was second only to his love of his family. He was remembered for being a man who lived life to the fullest — a man who was aware of his advantage but also his responsibility to his fellow man. For a man who was celebrated for having given so much during his life, even in death he was giving.

Hopefully, history will reveal more about him. Even those parts of his life he chose to speak little of might become public points of light. Jumping out of airplanes in his later years, being only the second president to have a son follow suit, having the longest marriage of any president and uttering six words that would doom a campaign is not all that inquiring minds want to know about him.

The words of author Suzy Kassem paints a pretty accurate picture of President Bush.

“Pick a leader who will make their citizens proud. One who will stir the hearts of the people, so that the sons and daughters of a given nation strive to emulate their leader’s greatness. Only then will a nation be truly great, when a leader inspires and produces citizens worthy of becoming future leaders, honorable decision makers and peacemakers. And in these times, a great leader must be extremely brave. Their leadership must be steered only by their conscience, not a bribe.”

If America ever stopped to count its blessings, George H. W. Bush would be one of them.

George H.W. Bush served one term as president but 94 years as an American citizen. A part of his legacy will include that he might have restored hope that any little boy or girl could not only be president but something bigger, a great person. Even 60-something little boys.