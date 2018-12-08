One home, two trash bills

KANKAKEE — Kankakee resident Rebecca Winquest pays for trash service for two homes when she only needs it for one.

The 61-year-old said she has tried for years to get the city to reduce her charges to no avail. A year ago, she enlisted Alderman Tyler Tall Sr., D-5, to her cause. And he has repeatedly mentioned her issue during City Council meetings, but nothing has changed.

Winquest’s house was once a duplex, but she said she stopped renting out the upstairs unit years ago. Her last rental permit, required for anyone renting out dwellings, expired in 2012.

Winquest, who lives in the 100 block of North Seventh Avenue, pays $67 for garbage service every month. That total pays for two trash and two recycling bins. With one home, she only needs one of each. And that’s what she has.

Because the city declines to change her bills, she pays an extra $33.50 monthly for service she said is unnecessary. Making matters worse, she lives on a fixed income. Her Social Security amounts to $768 per month, which totals $9,200 per year, according to Social Security documents. The unnecessary trash service payments amount to $402 annually, about 4.3 percent of her income.

She said after paying all her major bills each month, she has about $70 left for other spending.

Winquest said she would gladly go back to work but is unable to do so. Years of working on her feet at jobs in fast food and as a certified nursing assistant took a toll on her health, making it harder to get around, she said.

The city has a contract with Phoenix-based Republic Services to handle trash service in town. Aqua Illinois, which provides the city’s water service, handles billing for trash, water and sewer service. But it’s the city that sets the parameters for how residents are billed for garbage pickup, Tall said.

The alderman said it is a simple problem that can easily be corrected, but the city won’t act.

“It’s not fair for someone to pay for something that the person doesn’t have,” Tall said. “We do bill corrections all the time. Why isn’t this bill corrected?”

Winquest presented documents showing the city requires her to make changes to utilities to ensure the home cannot be used as a duplex — a process the city calls “deconverting.” It also is asking her to eliminate the address for the upstairs unit.

Doing the utility work, Winquest said, would cost her thousands of dollars, money she doesn’t have.

Tall feared that nothing is happening with Winquest’s account because the mayor might see him as too “outspoken” on the council.

The Daily Journal reached out to Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong about the issue.

In her response, Wells-Armstrong said Tall made an “outburst” during the October Budget Committee meeting about Winquest’s issue. She was referring to Tall’s mention of the issue during a portion of the meeting reserved for aldermen’s comments.

“Immediately following that meeting, I approached him to ask why he had not contacted me before he became frustrated,” the mayor said. “His response was that he did not want to bother me.

“As a result of his behavior during the Budget Committee meeting,” Wells-Armstrong said, she set up a meeting for Nov. 13 about Winquest’s issue with Tall, the city attorney, the code official and Alderman Carmen Lewis, D-5.

Now, the mayor said, she is having the city’s liaison to Aqua research the matter.

Aqua area manager Melissa Kahoun said her company would need the go-ahead from the city’s code enforcement department to change a bill.

“That’s the only way we’ll change an account,” Kahoun said in an interview. “Residents have to go through the steps. They need to get converted from two units to one. We’re willing to work with the city.”

Tall questioned why it’s taken so long since the meeting with the mayor to get an answer to Winquest.

He said the mayor should provide her answer, so Winquest can appeal the ruling to the city’s environmental services utility committee and then, if she fails there, to small claims court.

“If this was your grandparent or someone you knew, you’d be angry,” Tall said. “No one wants to pay for a service they’re not getting, especially when you’re living on a fixed income.”