Officials: Crisis at Kankakee High

KANKAKEE — Sylvester Hill kisses his daughter before she heads off to Kankakee High School in the morning. Then he says he worries all day for her safety.

He was one of dozens of parents who showed up at a meeting at the high school on Thursday to talk with administrators about an increase in campus fights. Along with others, Hill pushed school administrators to get tougher with fighting students.

“You are not severe enough. It’s a game to them, and you let them play it,” Hill said. “You cannot save every child. You have got to realize it. Some kids don’t want an education. Whatever their problems are at home, they want to come here and make it miserable for everyone else.”

In response, school administrators minced no words about the violence at the school, calling it a crisis. And they vowed to combat it.

What prompted the meeting’s focus were several fights in the cafeteria during lunch Tuesday, lasting an estimated five to seven minutes. The school said it suspended 21 students in the brawls. Some might end up going to Avis Huff, a local alternative school that includes those with disciplinary issues.

Officials said they received no evidence the fights were gang-related, but parents said they believed otherwise. Principal George Harris said afterward he could not close out the possibility that gangs were involved, saying social media posts apparently caused the violence.

The two-hour meeting occurred in the school’s freshman center, near the cafeteria and the main gym, where a basketball game was taking place. A Chicago TV station was on hand.

So far this semester, the school has seen 40 altercations, some involving numerous participants, Harris said. Last year at this time, there were 17.

Harris said he asked one student in Tuesday’s fights why they happened at the school. The boy told the principal that if it happened on the streets, “literally anything could happen,” like someone getting shot, so they would rather fight at school, Harris said.

“They feel safer at the school than on the streets,” said Harris, who has been the principal for two and a half years. “That did make sense to me. A lot of altercations get more aggressive when adults are around because they know this is something that will be addressed.”

The school has six administrators, two police officers who are called “resource officers” and six security guards. Administrators said they plan to go to the school board to seek more security.

“We are in a crisis right now. In 16 years as an administrator, I’ve never suspended so many kids in one day,” he said, referring to Tuesday’s fights.

During the meeting, parents repeatedly challenged Harris and superintendent Genevra Walters to increase the consequences for fighting. The principal was asked when he brings police in.

Harris responded that taking fighting students to the police department is not the first thing he does, calling himself an advocate for children.

But he conceded three-day suspensions were not having the hoped-for effect on students. He said he was planning stronger consequences, but he pleaded for parental support, especially when some protest tougher measures.

“When they push back on social media, I’m going to need your voices as well,” Harris told the audience.

One man angrily told administrators they were doing nothing about fighting, saying students planned yet another major brawl for Monday. He then stormed out.

Officials acknowledged they had been alerted to another altercation on Monday and that they were planning to increase security that day.

Walters said she was planning to seek a special program with the county’s teen court to handle school violators, although she conceded that would not start until January at the earliest.

She accepted the blame for the increase in fights and promised to visit the school more often. She also said school staff must be at their required positions as part of the system to prevent violence.

“If people aren’t where they are supposed to be, they should be written up,” the superintendent said. “We have failed to make the system strong enough. We are looking for what else we can do because of the crisis.”

In a later interview, girls basketball coach John Maniatis weighed in on the recent fights. He noted the community’s support at Thursday’s boys and girls basketball games.

“I thought our crowd did a nice job supporting us and the community has totally bought in. We’re always trying to stress the positives. Sometimes people create some negatives outside of our kids,” said Maniatis, a social studies teacher. “None of our kids were involved or saw (the fights) It is what it is, but we’re trying to make sure we promote the Kankakee image and culture. ... We have 1,243 students, when there are maybe seven kids who chose to make a poor decision. It hurts all of us.”

