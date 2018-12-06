GI Bill helped him, now he helps memorialize other vets

For John Joseph Micetich, joining the Army truly transformed his life.

Now, he wants to make sure other veterans from his town never are forgotten.

Micetich, 83, of Coal City, served in the Army in the 1950s, and was primarily stationed in Germany during the height of the Cold War. These days, he lives in Coal City, retired after a long career in education that included finishing as principal of Coal City High School.

Retired, he, along with his grandson, played a role in maintaining and restoring the town’s veterans monument, which sits in front of intermediate school, once the high school.

For his service, Micetich was honored at the Illinois Bicentennial celebration Monday at the United Center in Chicago. He was one of 200 veterans honored. They are chosen not so much for their heroism in combat as much as for their service to other veterans in the state.

“There are a lot of people who deserve this just as much or more than I do,” Micetich said, “but I’m honored and will certainly accept it.”

His life path initially didn’t include either a career in education or service as an honored veteran.

In 1953, he was just another high school graduate, working as a laborer. But he got laid off two years later. Wondering what to do with his life, he decided to volunteer for the draft at a time when all young men were eligible for the draft and expected to serve. Called up, he wound up spending 18 months in Germany.

When it came time for his honorable discharge, an officer told him he might be qualified for the Korean GI Bill and he ought to look into it.

“That tipped my scale toward a life in education,” Micetich said. “It was too good to pass up.”

He would receive free college tuition and a monthly stipend. He put both to work at Northern Illinois University, where he would graduate in three years.

“I have absolutely told many people many times that I would not be who I am, or what I am without the GI Bill,” he said. “It changed my whole life.”

Micetich taught Industrial Arts at Kewanee and Gardner. He was an assistant principal and athletic director at Wilmington, before ending his career as the Coal City High principal. He also served as a basketball coach.

After formally retiring in 1993, he spent 10 years meeting with school officials and taking them on tours of job sites, explaining the types of skills students would need to learn for the job market. Micetich has been totally retired for about 15 years.

In that time, he’s tried to provide support for the Coal City veterans’ monument. The monument was erected after World War II. It was repaired and updated in the 1980s and now is being repaired and updated again. Micetich’s grandson, Christian, has taken it on as his Eagle Scout project. He’s already gathered donations for the work and the Coal City School Board is expected to donate.

Originally erected by the VFW and the American Legion, the monument honors any Coal City resident who served in the military. The rules say to get on the monument, you must have been a Coal City resident for at least five years. You would qualify if you had served earlier and then moved to Coal City.

Keeping the memory of other veterans alive is important to Micetich. The service was very good to him.

He was the first person in his family to graduate from college. He’s been married for 61 years to Shirley. Three of their four children are or were teachers. The fourth is a doctor.