Bourbonnais considering special liquor license

BOURBONNAIS — Something could be brewing at the new Interstate 57 interchange at Bourbonnais Parkway.

On Monday, village trustees completed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a Class N liquor license. Such a license would allow certain truck stops to sell packaged liquor.

The ordinance would require truck stops or gas stations to hold a video gaming license, occupy at least three acres of land, have a diesel island and sell at least 10,000 gallons of fuel per month.

Mayor Paul Schore said the village is opening up possibilities to fill a future 1,200-acre business and industrial park at the interchange, which opened a month ago.

“With the new interchange, there will obviously be some gas stations and truck stop facilities,” he said. “We wanted to create a specific classification for larger facilities. They will mostly be out by the interchange. They won’t be in town because of the age range they serve.”

The village currently has four packaged liquor licenses for Kroger, Jewel, Liquor Zone and Gulf gas station. Gulf is the only gas station in the village to have a liquor license because it previously was a convenient store that sold liquor before adding a gas station.

The Class N license, which would cost businesses $2,500 per year, ultimately hinges on whether a gas station or truck stop has a valid video gaming license.

Per the ordinance, the village can take away a truck stop’s liquor license if it loses its video gaming license. It also could suspend a truck stop if its video gaming license gets suspended.

“We know video gaming is a component of those larger facilities when they go in,” Schore said. “Of course, all that isn’t a precursor.”

Trustees will vote during the village board’s Dec. 17 meeting on whether to create the special liquor license.

<strong>Tax levy</strong>

The village is considering a $1,687,313 tax levy for the current fiscal year, which marks a $124,560 — or 8 percent — increase over last year’s levy.

That would require owners of a $250,000 home to pay the village an additional $13 compared to last year.

“The increase largely has to do with our increase in what we need to contribute to our police pension,” finance director Mike Wolf said. “There are going to be some increases in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund for non-police employees, too. That has to come from somewhere. We also have to pay for services.”

Trustees will vote on the levy on Dec. 17.

<strong>King running for re-election</strong>

Village Trustee Randy King said he plans on running for re-election in the 2019 municipal election.

King, who owns King Music in Kankakee and is head of Bourbonnais’ public works committee, is completing his first term as a trustee.

He, Jack Littrell and Jeff Keast all were elected to the board in April 2015. Littrell and Keast, who are Republicans, already have filed for re-election. Citizens of Bourbonnais Party member Jane Hove also has filed for a trustee position.

King, who is an independent, has to wait until Dec. 10 to file for a re-election bid.

“I’ve been collecting signatures for my petition,” he told the Daily Journal before Monday’s village board meeting.

<strong>Sworn in</strong>

The village officially swore in former St. Anne Police Chief Jason Franc as a new patrolman for the Bourbonnais Police Department.

Franc had been with St. Anne for six years, including the past three as chief. Prior to that, he served on the Momence Police Department.

Franc, 37, told the Daily Journal two weeks ago in a story that he chose to leave his position as St. Anne’s top cop and hit the roads in Bourbonnais to spend more time with his family, pursue long-term goals and receive better benefits.