Highway workers pact moves forward

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County is on track to approving a contract with its highway workers, giving them raises for the next four years.

On Wednesday, the county’s finance committee unanimously voted for a contract that included 2 percent increases every Dec. 1, and 1 percent increases every June 1 for the next four years. The agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 now goes to the county board for approval.

Graeme Quinn, an assistant state’s attorney for the county, said the county engineer and union workers were happy with most of the terms of the previous agreement.

County board member Michael LaGesse, D-Bradley, agreed. He said he believed the contract was hammered out in record time, saying it took two and a half hours.

County board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said the agreement was “fairly consistent” with others. He said he appreciated the county’s partnership with labor.

“They realize we’re not in a great position [financially], but better than we were,” Wheeler said.