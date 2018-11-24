Gallery of Trees opens next weekend

The Kankakee County Museum invites you to the Gallery of Trees. The museum is celebrating 40 years of this local tradition.

This year the museum will be filled with more than 30 trees, decorated by area nonprofit organizations. Last year’s decorators included Bickford Senior Living and the Kankakee Kultivators. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree.

The Gallery of Trees begins at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and is open throughout the entire month of December with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31.

Hours for viewing are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person.

The Daily Journal will have more coverage of the gallery next week.