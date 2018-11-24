David Giuliani: School brawls are talkers

School fights are nothing new. I should know. My nose got in the way of a fellow seventh-grader’s fist many moons ago. And I have a slightly broken nose to show for it.

As crime rates have dropped nationally during the last 30 years, campus brawls probably have as well. But videos of them make it seem as if there are more than ever.

In the last couple months, I have received a number of videos of Kankakee High School students fighting. Most of the videos have been of poor quality, but a couple clearly showed what happened. In both, dozens of students watched, apparently without any responsible adults around.

We have not posted the fights on our website because they involve juveniles. But we newsroom dwellers differ on whether we should write about what we see.

Some argue that school fights are too minor to merit news coverage. Some also fear singling out one school when fights happen everywhere.

Whatever the case, school brawls are a talker. In recent weeks, when the subject has come up at our daily news meetings, members of the newsroom take up more time discussing this issue than any other.

In the two videos, an alarming number of students witnessed the violence between freshman girls without anyone trying to stop it for a while. This likely happens at other schools, but our evidence is from Kankakee High.

Do we put parents and students on alert or act like the videos do not exist?

I prefer the first choice, although decisions on such stories are gray, not black and white.

After our first story, Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters said at a meeting that fighting is an issue at the middle and high schools. She said she was considering having a retired principal develop a plan for dealing with student disciplinary issues.

If we get fight videos from another local school, we should report on it. So far, we have not received such videos. That’s why our reporting has been on Kankakee.

UNNECESSARY SECRECY

Anyone can appeal a denial of a public records request in Illinois to the state’s attorney general. I did just that last week.

In October, I filed a request for the letter that the city of Kankakee’s lawyer publicly stated that he sent to Republic Services, the city’s trash hauler, after the company announced it was ending curbside recycling.

The letter, the attorney said, pointed out how such a termination would break the city’s contract with Republic. It prompted the company to reverse course, he said.

In its denial, the city cited the part of the state’s open records law that “exempts from disclosure materials prepared or compiled by or for a public body in anticipation of a criminal, civil or administrative proceeding upon request of an attorney advising the public body.”

The public purpose of this provision, though, is to allow public entities to keep their legal strategies and legal work product secret from opposing parties in possible litigation. In this case, the opponent is Republic Services, which was sent the letter in question. Moreover, the city’s attorney told the public about it. There is no reason for secrecy now.

That’s why I turned to the attorney general to settle this.