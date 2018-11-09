Modern war art on display at KCC

Amid the destruction of war, some compelling art has emerged throughout the years.

Much of it has centered on conflicts of the past, such as World War I and World War II, but the United States has fought much more recently. Chelise Slowik, Kankakee Community College assistant professor of art, had this in mind as she sought artwork to be displayed in connection with the college’s annual Veterans Day Recognition event.

The event was held Thursday, and the art of Iraqi veteran Yvette Pino was unveiled for the assembled crowd to admire.

“We’re familiar with the art (of) the world wars, but I was curious what more recent veterans were creating,” Slowik said.

This led her to find Pino, now the traveling art exhibit coordinator for Wisconsin Veterans Museum, member of the board of the National Veteran Art Museum and the Madison Arts Commission.

Pino, a cook with the 101st Army Airborne Division from 2002-2006, completed two deployments to Iraq where she painted murals and was called the unofficial “Division Artist.”

In 2007, Pino joined the National Guard and served with the 1175th Military Police Battalion. She was activated to provide relief during the 2008 Missouri floods.

“Most recently, my images are narrative built from my experience in Iraq as a deployed soldier and overlap with symbols of my Catholic upbringing in New Mexico,” Pino said in her artist’s statement.

The exhibit will be on display in the Art Department Gallery and library through Dec. 7. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The Daily Journal will have more coverage of Veterans Day in the Nov. 10 Weekend Edition, including the compelling story of a local Korean War veteran, a historic piece by columnist Jack Klasey on the atmosphere surrounding Kankakee County when World War I ended, and a preview of the new war exhibit the Kankakee County Museum will unveil Sunday.