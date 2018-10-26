Candidates face off in clerk race

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, who was appointed to his position early this year, is facing off against Barbara Wells, the Kankakee school board’s president, for the clerk’s post.

In January, the county board chose Hendrickson, a Republican, to succeed Bruce Clark, who resigned last December after 32 years on the job. Hendrickson, a deputy clerk, had worked in the office for about a quarter century before taking the top post.

Wells, a Democrat, is calling for improvements to the office, and Hendrickson said he is continuing the work of Clark, “one of the greatest county clerks to have served.”

The election is Nov. 6.

Both candidates responded to questionnaires from the Daily Journal.

<strong>Dan Hendrickson</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 55

<strong>City of residence:</strong> Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation:</strong> County clerk

<strong>Experience:</strong> 24 years serving in the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office

<strong>Education:</strong> AAS, business management; AAS, business computer programming, both at Kankakee Community College

<strong>Barbara Wells</strong>

<strong>Age:</strong> 60

<strong>City of residence:</strong> Kankakee

<strong>Occupation:</strong> School board president, Kankakee School District 111 and Independent Insurance agent with Aflac

<strong>Experience:</strong> Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee, formerly known as Neighborhood Housing Services, home buyer program manager 1991 to 2008; LiGro NFP 2010 to 2013; licensed insurance agent selling Aflac, 2013 to present.

<strong>Education:</strong> Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, bachelor of liberal arts

<strong>Why are you the best candidate for Kankakee County clerk?</strong>

<strong>Hendrickson:</strong> Twenty-four years of service in the county clerk’s office have given me firsthand experience of all its workings. The position is an important one, and not one someone can just walk into. I have worked nearly 50 elections, assisted with tax extensions, helped design the marriage license program and our website. The citizens of Kankakee County deserve proven experience.

<strong>Wells:</strong> I believe I am the best candidate because I will improve access to the ballot box and the integrity of the election process. My sole objective will be to deliver the best possible service to our citizens and maximize the value of their tax dollars.

<strong>What is your assessment of the performance of the county clerk’s office?</strong>

<strong>Hendrickson</strong>: I cannot say enough about my exceptional staff. Our office was the first passport acceptance agency in the Midwest to receive a perfect score from the Department of Justice. The county clerk’s office also received an international award for the First Voter program from the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies. The office’s dedication to public service is without question, and they set the standard for any county clerk’s office.

<strong>Wells:</strong> It’s not highly favorable. I am very concerned about how our elections are administered. Kankakee has closed a couple of polling locations this year.

<strong>Other than for health or family issues, can you envision a scenario in which you would resign your position before your term is over, letting the county board choose your successor?</strong>

<strong>Hendrickson:</strong> I see no scenario that would prohibit me from serving the term to which I was elected.

<strong>Wells:</strong> No. I’ve managed my careers and my personal responsibilities with the support of my family and my husband of 36 years.

<strong>If elected, how many hours will you work per week in the office?</strong>

<strong>Hendrickson:</strong> My current hours are 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. During election time, more hours are required. I will be working 11- to 12-hour days in the week before the election. Election Day will be an 18- to 20-hour day.

<strong>Wells:</strong> Minimum 40 hours per week; maximum whatever it takes to get the job done.

<strong>What changes would you make to improve the county clerk’s office?</strong>

<strong>Hendrickson:</strong> I’ve had the honor of being mentored by one of the greatest county clerks to have served, Bruce Clark. Bruce taught me what being a public servant means, and it’s my goal to meet those standards. But we never rest on our laurels. We always look for ways to be more efficient or to provide the very best service to the citizens of Kankakee County.

<strong>Wells:</strong> My first priority is to step up customer service. There needs to be a new approach in our response to citizens; we need to be interested in meeting their needs. I will work to educate voters about the offices they are voting for. We depend too much on the candidates to inform us about elections. When people don’t have the correct information, it’s hard for them to make good decisions in their best interest. It will be my goal make election information available quickly so that voters can do their research about who is on the ballot. I would like to create an internship for the clerk’s office bringing in college and high school students to help them develop an interest in how our government and agencies work, allowing them to earn community service hours for their school transcripts and gain experience they can put on their resume. The other functions of the county clerk’s office are compiling the tax records, the computations the tax rate extensions for the treasurer’s office. Citizens need more information and explanation of how the system works.

<strong>What type of relationship should the clerk have with the county board?</strong>

<strong>Hendrickson</strong>: The clerk serves as clerk of the board, so there’s a given relationship with the board. I believe the board and this office work well together, and I believe that to be true for most other departments in the county.

<strong>Wells:</strong> The relationship will be professional and will ensure we work together to benefit the citizens of our county.